MLGW to Launch Private 5G Network in Utility Modernization Effort

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is taking a major step toward grid modernization with the deployment of a dedicated private 5G wireless network across Memphis and Shelby County in Tennessee. The project will use 5G to unify communication across MLGW’s electric, gas, and water services, supporting long-term upgrades to service reliability, automation, and emergency response.

Developed in partnership with Nokia, the standalone private wireless network will serve as the communications backbone for MLGW’s multi-year modernization strategy. The network is expected to enhance real-time monitoring, improve data connectivity across field operations, and support future technologies such as electric vehicle infrastructure and distributed energy storage.

“This deployment is foundational to meeting the demands of a modern electric grid,” said Doug McGowen, MLGW President and CEO. “With fast, reliable communication between grid devices, we can improve system reliability, respond more effectively to outages, and introduce more automation and smart control into daily operations.”

MLGW serves more than 420,000 customers, making it the largest three-service municipal utility in the country. As demands on its infrastructure grow, the utility has increasingly focused on digital transformation to improve system performance and public safety. The new 5G network will enable key functions such as automated meter reading, fault detection, and remote grid operations—all while maintaining secure, interoperable connections with existing infrastructure and emerging Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

Nokia’s solution provides high-performance connectivity tailored for critical utility operations. In addition to enhanced resilience during storms and cybersecurity threats, the system will support voice and video communications and enable future services that depend on low-latency, high-bandwidth data transfer.

Nokia will deliver a private 5G wireless network, including its AirScale radio access equipment and its 5G Core Enterprise Solution. The contract also includes a microwave backhaul solution and towers supported by Nokia managed services, as well as Nokia’s NetGuard cybersecurity products for proactive threat detection and response and privileged access management.