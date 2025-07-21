GE Vernova to Acquire French AI Company Alteia to Boost Grid Visualization Capabilities

GE Vernova Inc. has announced an agreement to acquire Alteia SAS, a France-based software firm known for its experience in artificial intelligence, computer vision, and machine learning. The move aims to enhance GE Vernova’s visual data and AI capabilities, particularly in support of utility grid operations and situational awareness.

Alteia’s software is already in use as part of GE Vernova’s GridOS Visual Intelligence offering, which integrates visual data and AI-enabled workflows to help utilities monitor and maintain electrical infrastructure. The tools allow grid operators to assess storm damage, identify vegetation management needs, and inspect assets spanning thousands of miles of transmission and distribution lines.

With the acquisition, GE Vernova plans to deepen the integration of visual intelligence into its broader GridOS software portfolio. By linking visual data with operational systems like Advanced Distribution Management Software (ADMS), the company says utilities will be better equipped to anticipate and respond to disruptions—such as extreme weather events—while improving grid resilience and reducing downtime.

Michael de Lagarde, CEO of Alteia, noted the alignment between the two companies’ missions. “We started Alteia to simplify visual data integration and analysis for utilities, a vision that fits closely with GE Vernova’s goals,” he said. “This move will accelerate our ability to deliver smarter, more efficient infrastructure solutions at a time when resilience is more important than ever.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close on Aug. 1, 2025.