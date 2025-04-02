Itron, Schneider Electric, and Microsoft Collaborate to Deliver Grid Edge Intelligence Solution

Utilities face growing challenges in managing grid reliability and integrating distributed energy resources (DERs). Itron, Inc. and Schneider Electric are expanding their collaboration with Microsoft to deliver a Grid Edge Intelligence solution that addresses utility grid visibility and control challenges.

This initiative is meant to accelerate the integration of real-time, high-bandwidth data between utility control centers and grid-edge devices. Key features include:

Outage response – Access to real-time data enhances power restoration efforts.

Grid reliability – Load forecasting and system efficiency.

DER integration – Improved coordination of rooftop solar, EVs, and battery storage.

Optimized infrastructure – Potential to increase grid capacity by up to 20% without additional hardware.

Addressing Infrastructure Constraints

With supply chain issues delaying critical components like transformers, utilities are looking for alternative solutions to manage demand. Enhanced grid-edge intelligence helps utilities balance loads, extend asset life, and reduce stress on existing infrastructure by leveraging real-time data and AI-driven insights.

The collaboration integrates:

Distributed-intelligence (DI)-enabled meters – Providing real-time insights from behind transformers and DERs.

Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) – Facilitating seamless grid operations and optimization.

AI-powered data platforms – Offering a unified view of grid performance and enabling data-driven decision-making.

Key Use Cases for Grid Modernization

Transformer-to-Meter Mapping – Pinpointing meter-to-transformer connections to enhance grid reliability and asset performance.

State Estimation & Load Flow Accuracy – Identifying grid stress points before they become major issues, ensuring better power quality and infrastructure longevity.

Volt-VAR Optimization (VVO) – Reducing energy losses and improving efficiency by actively managing voltage levels.

Local DER Forecasting & Management – Developing smarter planning models to prioritize infrastructure investments more effectively.

The solution is expected to be available in North America by the end of 2025. Ongoing research and development efforts will continue to focus on expanding grid-edge intelligence capabilities and supporting utilities in their transition to more adaptive and resilient grid operations.