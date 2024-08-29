FYLD Launches FYLD ShowMe to Simplify Utility Issue Reporting and Service Requests

FYLD, the AI-powered field work execution platform for the global infrastructure sector, announced the launch of FYLD ShowMe, a utility customer self-service solution. The newly launched, scalable platform, enables utilities’ customers to effortlessly and remotely report issues or request services, reducing downtime and enhancing operational efficiency – all through FYLD’s proprietary video-led workflows.
Utility providers today struggle with operational inefficiencies, low customer engagement and trust, a lack of data-driven decision making and effectively meeting compliance and regulatory requirements. FYLD's utility self service-solution empowers customers to report issues and initiate speedy resolutions, or conduct self-surveys for new network connections. By bridging seamless connectivity with proactive customer service, FYLD enhances utility management with user-centric solutions that redefine efficiency and customer satisfaction.
“Inefficient processes for handling customer-reported issues have long been an industry-wide problem. Utility issues are already stressful for customers, and long wait times with complex processes make these situations even more frustrating,” said Shelley Copsey, CEO and Co-founder of FYLD.
FYLD ShowMe transforms the way utility providers handle customer interactions by setting a new standard for service requests and issue reporting—streamlined, intelligent, and customer-centric. With FYLD’s newest AI-driven systems, providers can take advantage of features including:
- Enhanced Call Center Efficiency: Reduce call center volume by enabling customers to resolve issues independently, leading to improved call deflection metrics.
- Advanced Bot Capabilities: Augment automated systems with video data capture, offering richer insights and better support.
- Smart Knowledge Management: Build a dynamic, searchable knowledge base from video reports to inform and upskill technicians.
- Customer Trust: Build stronger relationships with customers by providing a seamless, transparent, and responsive service experience.
Furthermore, with FYLD’s unique platform centered around job management and outcomes, all customer self-service videos attach to jobs, staying true to the FYLD promise of a single window to the field.