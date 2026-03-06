Tantalus Extends License with Itron to Support Legacy ERT Devices in AMI Platforms

Tantalus Systems has extended its license agreement with Itron Inc. to support full Encoder Receiver Transmitter (ERT) compatibility across the company’s TRUConnect AMI platform.

Under the extended agreement, Tantalus will continue to have the right to read Itron communications technologies used in early automated meter reading (AMR) systems and legacy advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) deployments. These include Advanced SCM+ messaging and Enhanced Fixed Network functionality such as Network Interval Messaging (NIM).

According to the companies, access to these messages allows utilities to transition from mobile meter reading systems to the TRUConnect AMI platform while continuing to use existing ERT-based metering devices.

More than 80 million ERT devices have been deployed across electric, water and gas utilities in North America over the past three decades. Many public power utilities and electric cooperatives continue to rely on the technology as part of daily operations while facing increasing pressure to modernize infrastructure and expand access to grid data.

The extended agreement allows Tantalus to read and deliver the full ERT messaging structure through its AMI platform. Access to these messages through the TRUConnect platform, as permitted under the license agreement, also allows utilities to maintain Itron warranties and preserve the value of existing metering assets.

The NIM messaging capability enables utilities to receive hourly interval readings and tamper notifications from Itron 100 Series-enabled water and gas meters over a fixed network. Using Tantalus’ TRUScan solution, these readings can be collected automatically rather than through periodic mobile data collection.

Advanced SCM+ messaging also supports access to additional functions across Itron electric, water and gas meters, including consumption analysis and operational applications such as loss or leak detection. Tantalus said its integration with Itron’s Field Collection System (FCS) allows utilities to import ERT reads from both mobile and fixed networks into utility billing systems.

The licensed technology supports several Itron devices, including 60, 100, R300, R400 and 500 Series electric, water and gas ERTs, Bridge Meters and Intelis gas meters. Tantalus said these devices can operate with its Industrial IoT smart grid network and associated endpoint communications and protocol-processing technologies.

Utilities across the industry are increasingly seeking ways to integrate legacy metering systems into newer AMI platforms as they expand data capabilities and grid monitoring. The extended agreement between Tantalus and Itron is intended to support those efforts by enabling compatibility between existing ERT devices and modern AMI infrastructure.