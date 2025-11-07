Easymetering and Qualcomm Collaborate on Private LTE-Based AMI 2.0 Solution for U.S. Utilities

At the Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA) Summit & Plugfest 2025 in Charlotte, Easymetering announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to advance the next generation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) in the United States. The initiative introduces what the companies describe as the first AMI 2.0 platform designed for private LTE networks, combining Easymetering’s ezMGridEdge framework with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SDX35 modems.

The partnership aims to support utilities as they modernize grid operations, improve connectivity, and manage growing demands from electrification and distributed energy resources. The system is built to provide end-to-end communications from the meter to the utility’s cloud infrastructure, with options for both public and private network operation.

The solution incorporates Anterix’s 900 MHz private wireless broadband network to expand coverage, particularly in rural areas. The Snapdragon SDX35 chipset supports multiple LTE and 5G bands, allowing devices to switch between networks and maintain connectivity across different geographies and utility systems.

Easymetering’s ezMGridEdge framework enables smart meters to host distributed applications at the grid edge, running analytics both in front of and behind the meter. This includes outage detection, voltage and asset monitoring, as well as behind-the-meter energy management for solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle integration.

The framework is based on established ANSI and DLMS/COSEM standards to ensure interoperability across vendors and back-end utility systems. The system architecture also includes management tools for secure provisioning, software updates, and automated fail-over between public and private LTE networks.

Easymetering’s new meter platform featuring Qualcomm’s chipset and the ezMGridEdge framework was demonstrated during the UBBA event in Charlotte, highlighting how utilities can use private LTE to deploy distributed intelligence and enhance network resilience.

