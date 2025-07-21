Salt River Project Upgrades Meter Data System to Support Growing Energy Demands

Salt River Project (SRP) has implemented a new meter data management system aimed at improving data accuracy, system scalability, and long-term grid reliability. The Tempe-based utility is now using Siemens’ Gridscale X Meter Data Management software, with end-to-end support and integration provided by consulting and engineering firm TRC Companies.

The upgrade marks a significant step in SRP’s transition to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) 2.0—a modernized approach to managing customer energy usage data at scale. The new platform replaces a legacy system and will allow SRP to better manage growing volumes of data from smart meters across its 2,900-square-mile service territory, which includes roughly 1.5 million customers in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Rapid growth in residential and commercial energy demand—including from data centers and electric vehicle charging infrastructure—has pushed utilities to modernize their metering and data systems. For SRP, the transition to Gridscale X enables faster data processing, greater interoperability with other platforms, and improved integration with customer-facing tools and internal systems.

The new system is designed to support near real-time monitoring, allowing for more responsive load management and clearer insights into distributed energy resource (DER) contributions across the network. It also positions SRP to meet future regulatory and operational needs by improving data quality and retention.

“Replacing our legacy MDMS with a scalable and modern solution is essential for keeping up with evolving customer expectations and grid complexity,” said Sheenam Arora, director of Customer Technology at SRP. “With Siemens and TRC, we’ve implemented a platform that not only strengthens current operations but also supports our long-term goals for data-driven decision-making.”

TRC managed the full solution delivery, including strategy, implementation, data migration, and systems integration. Siemens' software is known for its flexible architecture and compatibility with multiple metering systems and platforms, offering utilities a future-ready foundation.

The new system also lays the groundwork for SRP’s upcoming migration to the SAP S/4 Customer Information System (CIS), further aligning metering, billing, and customer engagement tools.