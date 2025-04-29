Enea Operator Launches Major Smart Meter Rollout Across Northwestern Poland

Enea Operator, one of Poland's major electricity distribution system operators, has begun a large-scale deployment of smart meters aimed at modernizing its grid infrastructure and enhancing energy management capabilities. Over the next five years, the company plans to install approximately three million smart meters across the northwestern region of the country.

The rollout is part of a broader national strategy to digitize the energy sector and comply with regulatory requirements mandating that at least 80% of Polish households be equipped with smart meters by 2028. The smart meters are expected to provide consumers with real-time insights into their energy usage while enabling more efficient grid operations and accurate billing.

As part of this initiative, Enea Operator has selected several technology partners, including Landis+Gyr, which will supply its E360 smart meters. These devices are designed to support grid optimization and offer detailed consumption data to users, contributing to better energy efficiency at both the household and system level.

“This project marks a major step toward digitizing Poland’s energy sector,” said Andrzej Szymański, president of the Management Board at Landis+Gyr Poland. “The new infrastructure will help utilities like Enea Operator operate more flexibly and transparently.”

The smart metering rollout also aligns with the European Union’s broader goals to promote energy transition, increase resilience in the face of climate change, and support the integration of renewable energy sources. In addition to enhancing billing accuracy, the new meters will enable demand response programs and create opportunities for future energy services that require real-time data.

Enea Operator is coordinating with its vendors to ensure a smooth implementation and to fully utilize the data generated by the new systems. The company sees this investment not only as a compliance measure but as a foundation for long-term improvements in energy delivery, customer engagement, and sustainability.