Xcel Energy Starts Installing Smart Electric Meters In North And South Dakota

Xcel Energy has begun installing smart electric meters in North and South Dakota, as part of a multi-year project to offer its customers cleaner, safer and more reliable energy through advanced grid technology with more options to manage their energy use.

Xcel Energy will install the new devices for its 100,000 North Dakota customers and 100,000 South Dakota customers in 2024 and into 2025. The first meters will be installed in Fargo and West Fargo, North Dakota and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Smart meters will provide customers real-time energy use data, which they will be able to access through the company’s My Account app, or via xcelenergy.com.

Customers will also have access to programs and services to help them understand their energy usage, improve efficiency and find more savings. They will receive notifications three months before receiving a new smart meter.