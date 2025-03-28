DTECH in Dallas: Grid Technology for the Future

Distributech 2025 felt bigger than ever, with Clarion Events expecting around 20,000 attendees and nearly 800 exhibitors. The energy—both literal and figurative—was palpable, especially in the power delivery sector.

Our editors made the most of two and a half days, visiting as many companies as possible while also sitting in on key educational sessions. Stay tuned for our insights and takeaways from the technical program.

One major theme this year was the rise in technology partnerships and industry collaborations. Some major brands showcased their vendor partners within their booths, while others came together in shared spaces to exchange knowledge and drive innovation.

Here are some standout moments and key announcements we captured while covering this year’s DTECH.