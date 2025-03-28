Recent

  1. Smart Utility

DTECH in Dallas: Grid Technology for the Future

March 28, 2025
Distributech 2025 brought a new level of energy and collaboration, with industry leaders showcasing innovations and forging new partnerships.

Distributech 2025 felt bigger than ever, with Clarion Events expecting around 20,000 attendees and nearly 800 exhibitors. The energy—both literal and figurative—was palpable, especially in the power delivery sector.

Our editors made the most of two and a half days, visiting as many companies as possible while also sitting in on key educational sessions. Stay tuned for our insights and takeaways from the technical program.

One major theme this year was the rise in technology partnerships and industry collaborations. Some major brands showcased their vendor partners within their booths, while others came together in shared spaces to exchange knowledge and drive innovation.

Here are some standout moments and key announcements we captured while covering this year’s DTECH.

About the Author

Nikki Chandler | Group Editorial Director, Energy

Nikki has 28 years of experience as an award-winning business-to-business editor, with 23 years of it covering the electric utility industry. She started out as an editorial intern with T&D World while finishing her degree, then joined Mobile Radio Technology and RF Design magazines. She returned to T&D World as an online editor in 2002 and now leads the content for EnergyTech, Microgrid Knowledge and T&D World media brands and supports Endeavor’s energy events, Microgrid Knowledge and T&D World Live. She has contributed to several publications over the past 25 years, including Waste Age, Wireless Review, Power Electronics Technology, and Arkansas Times. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a B.S. in journalism from the University of Kansas.

