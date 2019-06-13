Improving the Reliability and Security of Distribution Automation Networks

Background

The main function of DTT is to remove the distributed generation site during faults on the grid. A circuit is usually where distributed generation is connected, with protection at the substation and downline reclosers. Different protection ‘zones’ initiate when a fault occurs and send a ‘trip’ signal down to the site. For example, if there is a downed conductor, then the protection zone will open the circuit breaker, but the local generation site will not detect the fault and cease to energize the system, as shown in Figure 1. Thus, any utility would want to make sure that the generation site comes offline.

Figure 1. Need for Direct Transfer Tripping

In Dominion’s case, they have leased copper circuits from Verizon (and other telecommunications companies). However, these systems have become very unreliable since Verizon (and these other telecommunications companies) no longer support copper circuits. Additionally, most of its distributed generation sites have been falsely tripped offline (at one point in time or another) for non-fault events. Dominion wanted to make sure that these generation sites were reliable and remained online to support its grid while getting away from using copper circuits for DTT.

Phase I

Dominion began to explore cellular and fiber as means of developing a new and economical form of DTT since most telecommunications providers have ethernet-based systems that Dominion could immediately use. In fact, Dominion even traveled to Verizon’s lab in Richardson, Texas, to test sending messages through an ethernet-based system, which it successfully did within 8 to 12 m/s. Cellular seemed to be the best option since getting fiber to remote rural areas for DTT was not deemed feasible. As a result, Dominion looked at developing private mobile networks and sending encrypted data through these networks, as shown in Figure 2. Dominion even garnered the proper internal support to ensure that the antennas were mounted properly on the poles.

Figure 2. DTT Cellular Communication Setup

Phase II

Dominion then moved to the next phase of the project by evaluating the cost and reliability of the cellular system versus the fiber system. Dominion determined where on its grid it could deploy a pilot to test this concept. The chosen test site had an analog-based system with three copper circuits (one for the substation and two for the inline reclosers). Dominion used the IEC61850 Generic Object-Oriented Substation Events (‘GOOSE’) messaging protocol to improve the speed of the system. Dominion had both communications systems (cellular and fiber) running in parallel before initiating a trip to the solar site. Dominion was trying to test the flexibility of the design — especially as distributed generation increased. Ultimately, the cellular approach was selected because fiber optic cables cost more than cellular (by a factor of 10x), and because of the unreliability of fiber in remote areas. Additionally, the GOOSE messaging protocol allowed control over the size of the data packets, keeping the data plan costs minimal.

Self-Healing Grid

Dominion’s new protection system disconnects the fault from the network through coordinated overcurrent tripping and auto-reclosing actions. The automation system locates the faulted segment of the feeder, isolates the faulted segment, and executes automatic closing of the field switch to provide alternate power to the unaffected feeder segments, which is often referred to as ‘self-healing,’ as shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3. Redundant Communication for a Self-Healing Grid

