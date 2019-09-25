Hydro One Announces New Ontario Grid Control Center in Orillia

Hydro One Inc. recently announced it is moving forward with plans to build a new Ontario grid control center in Orillia. This new, state-of-the-art facility is expected to serve as one of the company's technology hubs and will ensure the safe, reliable delivery of electricity to communities across all of Ontario for years to come.

The location in Orillia was selected for improved accessibility, cost considerations, and minimal impact on employees currently working at the existing grid control center in Barrie. The company anticipates moving approximately 150 to 250 high-quality jobs to this facility.

"Hydro One is proud to be proceeding with this innovative new facility in the near future. It will be home to our highly skilled employees who ensure electricity is moving safely across the province to large industrial customers, local electricity utilities, and Hydro One's 1.4 million residential and business customers," said Darlene Bradley, acting chief operating officer, Hydro One. "We are committed to this investment of approximately US$150 million in Orillia, which is expected to bring long-term economic value to the city and its local businesses."

"Hydro One's US$150 million investment in Orillia is one of the most significant in our city's history and will result in a near-term economic impact of approximately US$400 million for our municipality," said Steve Clarke, mayor of Orillia. "Having Hydro One's new primary Ontario grid control center located in Orillia puts Orillia on the map as a technology hub among small urban centers and a great place to do business. We are excited to welcome Hydro One and its employees to the Orillia community."

"I am pleased to see Hydro One building its new Ontario grid control center in Orillia. This modern and accessible building demonstrates an important investment in our city and Ontario at large," said Jill Dunlop, member of provincial parliament for Simcoe North. "We look forward to welcoming Hydro One employees to our community."

Once the new Ontario grid control center is completed, the existing facility in Barrie will operate as the back-up control center. Hydro One anticipates construction will begin later this year. This new building has previously been referred to as the Integrated System Operating Center (ISOC).