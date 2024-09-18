Thales and SEL Unite to Safeguard UK's Energy Future with Landmark Smart Grid Laboratory

Thales has joined forces with SEL, a global leader in power system protection, automation and control solutions, to protect the next generation of their technologies.

The collaboration was marked by the launch of a state-of-the-art ‘smart grid laboratory’ at Thales’ UK Cyber Resilience Lab in Ebbw Vale, South Wales, providing tailored solutions and expertise to support SEL’s cybersecurity needs. This comes as critical national infrastructure (CNI) organisations, including smart grids, are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals.

SEL will make use of Thales’ laboratory facilities to undertake:

Cybersecurity Training: Thales and SEL will provide cybersecurity training and workshops for electrical utilities and critical infrastructure operators, covering system hardening, vulnerability and risk assessments, network design, and intrusion detection strategies.

Attack Simulations: The lab will exercise realistic cyberattacks and threats found in the OT environment, including process bus and time-synchronisation attacks. Using real-time data in a secure, offline environment, these simulations allow operators to assess and improve their cyber-threat preparedness.

Research & Development: The facilities will support testing and research on secure-by-design solutions and the resilience of complex cyber-physical systems across critical infrastructure in conjunction with academic institutions.

Product Demos: It will give both Thales and SEL valuable opportunities to perform test-and-learn demonstrations across a range of technologies for electrical utilities and critical national infrastructure operators.

During the launch event, Thales ran several live demonstrations of cyberattack simulations and training exercises for a select audience, including Welsh government officials, and senior representatives from key infrastructure operators and regulators.

Spokesperson, Gerardo Urrea, Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Service, SEL: “This modern Smart Grid Laboratory provides invaluable opportunities for critical infrastructure operators to better understand and address potential vulnerabilities,” said Gerardo Urrea. “Cybersecurity has been an SEL focus from the beginning, and we are pleased to partner with Thales and to be able to serve the electric power industry, and others, in this way."