How Much CIP Security is Good Enough?

In the U.S., the security of the electric utility industry is guided by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP) standards. NERC entities, as defined by specified real and reactive power thresholds and the performance of real-time monitoring or controlling the Bulk Electric System (BES), are required to comply with NERC CIP cybersecurity standards.

While the standards date back to 1968, a massive blackout in 2003 dictated the need for oversight, mandatory standards, and compliance. The standards have thus evolved to prescribe criteria, processes, and plans but still leave it to NERC entities how to implement these. Proof of CIP compliance is mandatory, as is passing a NERC CIP audit.

CIP standards generally don’t apply to distribution and non-BES organizations, though many non-NERC electricity organizations have chosen to adopt NERC CIP standards for various reasons. Some because they point to best practices, others because they perhaps recognize that CIP compliance will sooner or later become compulsory.

Cloud Adoption

Current NERC CIP standards do not provide for cloud concepts such as virtualization. NERC has been aware of virtualization issues for years, but adoption and implementation through revised CIP standards have yet to occur, and progress is moving forward at glacial speed, stretching into 2024 and perhaps beyond. With cloud and artificial intelligence advancing at breakneck speed, the inability of regulation to keep pace is an impediment to progress and better security for electricity utilities.



As a result, electric utilities guided by CIP are hamstrung in taking advantage of newer cloud technologies and processes that can increase security. The NERC Standards Drafting Team is currently reviewing CIP Virtualization standards with cloud accommodation of BES cyber assets to address:

⦁ Sharing of hardware resources

⦁ Isolation/access of the Management interface

⦁ Identification and categorization of cyber assets.

With CIP standards eventually embracing the cloud, cloud service providers such as Microsoft Azure and AWS already have use cases. Azure Government is a US government cloud environment segmented from the Azure cloud and provides additional and granular access protocols. However, cloud environments operate under a model in which responsibility is divided between the cloud service provider and the customer. For instance, AWS manages controls for the cloud infrastructure, but tenant organizations are responsible for ensuring compliance with CIP requirements. Both tenant organizations and cloud service providers perform security control activities. Consequently, it’s critically important for electricity organizations embracing cloud environments to understand their obligations clearly. Organizations with cloud roadmaps should have their environments fully architected, security enabled, and data flows documented.

Target State

Since NERC entities are responsible for implementing CIP standards, processes, and plans, “Target State” helps frame these activities. A “target state” might be considered a destination, and the implementation of standards is the journey. The target state is shaped by organizational goals and risk appetite. Thus, the level of security and how much is enough differ for each organization.

Depending on the target state destination and the speed of travel, the journey is also different for each organization. Nonetheless, all electricity organizations share an overarching security goal appropriate to the threat landscape.

Maturity evaluations help measure progress toward a desired target state. Models and frameworks such as the Cybersecurity Capability Maturity Model (C2M2) and the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) enable organizations to evaluate their cybersecurity implementation and set goals and priorities for improvement. The models employ rating scales to reflect maturity. For instance, C2M2 employs a scale of 0-3, while NIST CSF (National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework) uses four implementation tiers. NIST Tier 3 (Repeatable) is the minimum level most organizations should achieve. Highly mature organizations, those typically operating at Tier 4 (Adaptive), employ controls and processes that are more comprehensively implemented, risk-based, and quantitatively understood.

Some organizations have combined the CMMI with the NIST-CSF framework that examines People, Process, Technology, and Scope (PPTS) and helps IT and OT managers detail roadmaps to attain the desired target state.