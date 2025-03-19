AI Program Estimates Grid Conditions

ThinkLabs AI has launched a specialized physics-informed AI Agent that provides utilities with immediate, data-driven accurate insights into electric power distribution networks. This new distribution system state estimation (DSSE) solution bridges visibility gaps in grid operational performance, offering utilities situational awareness and intelligent control. By estimating grid conditions, ThinkLabs AI Agent may help prevent grid congestions, integrate variable resources, and enhance operational safety and reliability.

“As grids become more complex with increased solar, flexible loads, and other distributed energy resources (DER), this AI Agent equips utilities with the intelligence needed to optimize power flow, prevent failures, integrate resources, and support load growth, making the grid smarter, safer, and more resilient than ever before," said Josh Wong, founder and CEO of ThinkLabs. "This is a game changer in providing grid situational awareness. By combining AI with the physics of electricity, this solution delivers critical visibility, even in areas with limited sensor coverage.”

ThinkLabs AI has commercially launched this new AI Agent as a specialized DSSE module, capable of operating as a standalone engine or integrated seamlessly with advanced grid management platforms, such advanced distribution management systems (ADMS), advanced energy management systems (AEMS), and distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS), for continuous and predictive power flow management.

ThinkLabs originally developed this enhanced AI Agent solution for the American-Made Data-Driven Distributed (3D) Solar Visibility Prize, a competition funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). ThinkLabs AI was named a winner in this competition and awarded the top prize of $50,000 for its innovation in accurately enhancing grid visibility even under high levels of DERs. This prize aimed to promote awareness and adoption of DSSE algorithms and software tools to improve the visibility of distribution systems and their operating conditions.