Evergy Extends Partnership with eSmart Systems to Advance Digital Asset Management

Evergy is deepening its investment in digital grid technology through an extended collaboration with eSmart Systems, aiming to enhance inspection capabilities and expand its centralized asset repository.

The utility, which serves 1.7 million customers across Kansas and Missouri, first partnered with eSmart Systems more than three years ago to implement its Grid Vision platform. That initiative converted over 10,100 miles of transmission network into a detailed, visual inventory of assets — complete with more than one million high-resolution images and over 70,000 cataloged defects. The resulting database has improved data accuracy and given engineering, operations, and real estate teams a shared, up-to-date view of the utility’s infrastructure.

With the renewed agreement, Evergy plans to extend Grid Vision beyond transmission assets to include its distribution network and new asset types such as underground vaults. The expansion will also incorporate digitalized inspections and imagery for these assets, allowing for a more comprehensive view of system health.

By consolidating asset information into a single platform, Evergy aims to support risk-based maintenance planning, improve safety by reducing the need for certain field visits, and strengthen decision-making as the grid evolves. The company sees the effort as part of a broader push toward a modernized, data-driven network capable of meeting growing energy demands.