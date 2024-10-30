eSmart Systems Secures €30M Investment for AI-Powered Grid Inspection, Digitalization in North America

eSmart Systems has raised EUR 30 million with TiLT Capital Partners, a French growth capital impact fund leading the round and Quanta Services, Inc. joining as a strategic investor. The company provides AI-based solutions for inspection and digitalization of critical energy infrastructure.

With Quanta joining eSmart Systems as a strategic investor, the two companies plan to collaborate on virtual inspection and grid digitalization services in the North American market.

eSmart Systems' Grid Vision portfolio provides inspection management and asset information management solutions and services to utilities globally. It offers a data-driven and condition-based approach to infrastructure inspections and to support utilities.

Additionally, major existing owners Arosa Capital, Energy Impact Partners, Equinor Ventures, Nysnø Climate Investments, Future Energy Ventures and Kongsberg Group have participated in the capital raise.