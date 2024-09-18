Oracle Energy and Water Data Intelligence Helps Utilities Unify Data and Accelerate AI Projects

Oracle announced the availability of Oracle Energy and Water Data Intelligence, a data unification, analytics, and AI solution designed for utilities. The solution extends the value of Oracle’s applications by orchestrating the integration of data between Oracle and third-party sources to give utilities a comprehensive view of their operations for powerful analysis and reporting. With easy access to actionable, pre-built insights, company leaders and business users have the intelligence they need to make critical decisions faster. Data scientists can also extend the solution with self-service machine learning (ML) model development to create applications specific to each utility’s individual needs. This could range from forecasting load growth for a particular service territory or recommending consumer next best actions based on a utility’s own programs.

Oracle Energy and Water Data Intelligence combines the proven data orchestration of Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence, the advanced self-service AI/ML capabilities of Oracle Analytics Cloud, and the secure, scalable architecture of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). It leverages these technologies to provide access to a large and growing library of insights, including the ML insights embedded into Oracle applications, via extensible dashboards and reports.

Oracle Energy and Water Data Intelligence is built to provide hundreds of industry-specific insights to meet the requirements of energy and water businesses. For example, predictive and prescriptive insights can be used to close gaps in enterprise data, such as identifying customers who own an electric vehicle to support grid planning efforts. Oracle’s Meter to Transformer Mismap insights automate detection of grid modeling inconsistencies to optimize inspection and verification of field staff site visits. Additionally, Transformer Load Management identifies overloaded transformers so utilities can help prevent device failures and power outages.

A robust library of prebuilt data pipelines—including data from Oracle customer, meter, asset, grid, financial, HR, and supply chain applications—helps significantly reduce time to value by making enterprise data readily available for insight discovery. This allows utility teams to focus on strategic initiatives and innovation instead of spending time on integration.

“Utilities are being asked to deliver clean, safe, reliable, affordable services even as networks get more complex to operate and customers more complicated to serve,” said Paul McDonald, vice president of product strategy, Oracle Energy and Water. “Data intelligence is essential to meeting these demands and generating new value for everyone, but turning data into usable insights is often derailed by costly integration projects. Oracle Energy and Water Data Intelligence removes this hassle to give utility employees the proactive information they need to simplify their work, take on new responsibilities, and make a more strategic impact every day.”

Designed for Enduring Customer Value

With Oracle Energy and Water Data Intelligence, utilities will be able to take advantage of an ever-growing library of AI and ML insights to help solve their evolving business challenges, such as managing decentralized energy resources and improving grid reliability. These insights will be based on feedback from, and close collaboration with, energy and water organizations, including continued testing and development at the Oracle Industry Lab.

Oracle Energy and Water Data Intelligence comes pre-integrated with insights and data pipelines for Oracle’s Customer Information Systems (CIS) and metering solutions, including Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service and Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter. Future releases are planned to expand functionality to include pre-integrated pipelines for additional Oracle Energy and Water applications, including Oracle Utilities Work and Asset Cloud Service (WACS), Oracle Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS), and Opower solutions.