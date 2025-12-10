Inside Avista’s AI-Driven Customer Revolution

For most people, flipping a power switch is an unconscious act, yet it takes calculated effort by utilities to provide reliable power for millions of diverse energy habits and needs. This balance is only growing more complicated, and utilities are faced with making thousands of critical decisions across multiple teams and systems every day.

To achieve faster, more precise decision-making, utilities are increasingly relying on data to better understand each customer as an individual contributor to the grid.

For most utilities today, data sources include a combination of smart and non-smart meters, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, historical and real-time weather records, and even distributed energy resources. But what does using data really look like? In its raw and unprocessed form, much of this data is a vast, uncontextualized stream of numerical entries.

For Avista Utilities, an electric and natural gas provider with 30,000 sq miles (77,700 sq km) of service territory across three states, this question ignited a multiyear exploration into what is possible when layering AI onto smart meter data. Embracing a mindset where innovation begets innovation, Avista explored the potential power of granular customer insights hidden within millions of data points and how those learnings could be applied across three core business pillars: customers, workforce and the grid.

High Bill Inquiries

Oftentimes, customer engagement and workforce enablement go hand in hand. Thanks largely to nonintrusive load monitoring (a sophisticated combination of advanced algorithms and machine learning to dissect a home’s total energy usage), AI analytics give utility employees and customers new appliance-level consumption insight into individual homes.

Traditional data analytics is applied to aggregate energy consumption. AI, however, identifies the unique fingerprints of individual appliances to recognize subtle on/off changes and accurately determine what is in use, how much energy it is consuming and when. This information enables utilities to build detailed usage profiles for everything from refrigerators to washing machines, revealing not just energy consumption and cost but also typical usage patterns and even anomalies that could signal a faulty appliance.

For Avista, this new intelligence unlocked an opportunity to address a critical priority: reducing the volume of high bill inquiries to its call centers.

While some high bill questions start and end with a customer service representative (CSR) conversation, Avista — like other utilities — often dispatches a crew for costly, resource-intensive on-site meter tests to investigate further. Typically, the meter functions properly, revealing customers’ limited awareness of their energy consumption. It is not that customers fail to grasp the link between usage and cost; the problem is that a monthly total kilowatt-hour (kWh) reading offers no relatable insight.

By equipping CSRs with one-click access to appliance-level consumption insights for every home, Avista’s service teams achieved faster call resolution times and significantly improved satisfaction among customers. High bill investigation truck rolls decreased by nearly 27% in 2020 alone.

For example, the CSR can look at a breakdown of the customer’s consumption and see if a specific appliance was acting up or if weather conditions were a factor. If the spike was due to increased cooling usage during a recent heat wave, the CSR can recommend specific thermostat adjustments or an insulation upgrade program.