IEDR: The Data Innovation Powering New York’s Energy Transition

When New York State signed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) into law on July 18, 2019, it set in motion one of the most ambitious and aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives in the U.S. to put New York on a path to achieve a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040 and reach economy-wide carbon neutrality.

A lesser-known act, one designed to facilitate the energy transition envisioned by the CLCPA, followed in February 2021. But it didn’t focus on renewable technologies or emission-reduction targets. Instead, it elevated the role of data – namely shared data – in meeting the state’s strategic sustainability goals.

With its Order Implementing an Integrated Energy Data Resource (the “IEDR”), the New York Public Service Commission (NYPSC) triggered development of a unique clean energy tool: a massive, shared data resource with energy-related data from each of the state’s energy utilities and several other public and private sources.

Its purpose? In the words of the NYPSC Order, to “unleash the power of integrated energy customer data and energy system data to speed the development of clean energy solutions.”

Now all New York had to do was design and build it.

Building a Foundation

That responsibility would fall upon the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA), whom the NYSPC appointed as the IEDR’s Program Sponsor. NYSERDA partnered with program manager Deloitte and utility data advisor Pecan Street before announcing in October 2022 its selection of E Source as Solution Architect and Development Team Leader.

“We recognized from the outset that developing the IEDR would be groundbreaking, not only in the scope of the data it would aggregate and securely hold and share, but also the opportunities it would unlock,” said Kyle Monsees, Project Manager, NYSERDA. “At its heart, the IEDR is about the democratization of data, using shared data to level the playing field for all stakeholders to accelerate innovation and spread the benefits of clean energy fairly among residents, communities (including historically disadvantaged communities), businesses, distributed energy resource providers, state agencies, and utilities.”

To best understand the intent of the IEDR, it’s helpful to consider New York’s energy and climate goals. Reaching a zero-emission electricity sector, for example, needs unprecedented cooperation at scale. Shared energy data is critical – helping all stakeholders understand their opportunities in New York’s energy transition and know how best to participate in them.

Effective access to useful energy data will play a critical role in this transformation to inform investment decisions, identify operational inefficiencies, monitor the effectiveness of policy objectives, promote innovation, and encourage new business models.

New York believed this information could rest in a shared data resource – the IEDR.

Data, Data Everywhere

The IEDR is doing something never done before: making a wide swath of utility data, from every electric, natural gas, and steam utility operating in the state, available in a centralized, shared platform. For E Source and its Development Team partners (UtilityAPI, Flux Tailor, and TRC Companies) that meant ‘normalizing’ a massive amount of rate plan, distribution circuit, and hosting capacity data from eight different utilities into one common format – and keeping that data current.

Yet utility data is just one facet of the IEDR. Other datasets include environmental, community, and property data for every parcel of land in the state, and, soon, utility-customer data, which customers can choose to share with trusted third-parties on an opt-in basis). Again, gathering all this data and making it available to IEDR users in a common, easily consumable way, is only part of the story; integrating it into useful datasets is another.

Making Data Useful

To date, the fruits of this labor are most evident in two of the IEDR’s feature tools, debuted upon completion of the platform’s first phase, a milestone reached in March 2024:

Electric Infrastructure Assessment Tool: This application enables exploration of detailed, energy-related datasets across New York state. The tool’s interactive map provides access to environmental, community, and property data with a goal of helping users find feasible sites for solar, battery, energy storage, and EV charging station development.