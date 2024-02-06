The First Step Toward Modernization In The Utility Industry

Every industry faces challenges while working toward modernization, and electric power transmission and distribution companies are working toward a unique set of objectives, with many aiming to advance their network or achieve carbon neutrality. However, the first step in working towards these is understanding what processes and systems need to be updated first.

To illustrate, for an energy company to pursue a mission like achieving carbon neutrality within 25 years, broadening energy grid access worldwide, or transitioning to renewable energy sources, they must first assess the gaps between their current operations and the desired goal state. There are challenges the utility industry is facing pertaining to the overall management of assets, and how teams can leverage knowledge about their current needs and opportunities for upgraded systems to set them on the path to success.

Current State of the Industry

In the utilities industry, the challenge of adaptation looms large, with many operators using the same basic systems and processes that have been in place for decades. To maintain the resiliency of their networks, utility generators, transmitters, and distributors must manage strict and effective inspection schedules, reporting, and data collection; a manual, human-lead activity that requires an abundance of person-hours to perform.

Inspections of power generation facilities like wind and solar farms, and transmission and distribution lines, are usually done at regular intervals or when damage and operational interruptions occur. However, since many times only problematic infrastructure is recorded, maintenance and repairs are reactionary instead of proactive, and infrastructure is often left vulnerable.

The current state of the industry demonstrates an opportunity to modernize the data collection and aggregation system through condition based monitoring, enabling preemptive repair and replacement. It’s important to consider that reactive repairs that are only completed after the issues have impacted customers and caused widespread service disruption are not only damaging to reputation and reliability, but also to the bottom line. Taking a data-first approach to understanding infrastructure conditions and uncovering risks can reduce downtime and maintenance costs, optimize repair schedules, and foster a safer, more efficient operating environment.

Why is this important? Who does it impact?

If data collected during infrastructure inspections isn’t properly recorded and organized in a way that enables retrieval and modeling, it’s difficult to identify deteriorating conditions. As a result, assets may not receive the due care and attention necessary for proper function. Because of these missing mechanisms, it’s not uncommon for utilities to run assets to failure. Typically, this means distribution poles, transmission towers, and sometimes wind generation turbines are only replaced once they become non-functional.