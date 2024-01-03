AES Accelerates with AI

Historically, grid operators did not have access to the data nor the computational power to consider detailed situational information when determining how much energy can be moved through the grid. Instead, operators have relied on conservatively set static line ratings based on worst-case scenarios and best estimates. This made sense in the 20th century when the standards were first set and tools were limited. Now, as demands on the grid grow, antiquated practices often lead to under-delivery of energy across the grid and further delay the decarbonization of the energy system.

The value of this untapped grid capacity is well recognized, including by FERC, which will soon require grid operators to start applying hourly (or better) calculations to near-term transmission operations, to maximize the transfer capacity of each line. However, even this approach leaves some untapped line capacity.

By adding wind speed and direction to ambient line rating and installing sensors in key locations on the grid, grid owners and operators will have a more accurate and dynamic understanding of the amount of energy that can flow through a line. As weather changes throughout the day, so does production and consumption of energy, and having a granular, accurate view of line carrying capacity will help to make the system more efficient.

The ability to optimally use the electrical grid will be fully realized when asset owners and grid operators use robust operational data — contextualized by AI — to bridge the gap between planning and operations with dynamic, high-fidelity knowledge.

A Digital Grid

To meet the U.S. goal of creating a clean and efficient grid by 2035 while maintaining affordability and reliability, utilities must think beyond incremental deployments of market-ready technologies and think instead about modernizing the grid at scale and speed. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in its study Examining Supply-Side Options to Achieve 100% Clean Electricity by 2035, this will require a massive build-out of renewables at up to six times the current rate and a tripling of current transmission capacity. To do this, the energy industry must integrate new grid-enhancing technologies (GETs) that maximize capacity along new and existing transmission lines.

GETs — like dynamic line rating — are largely software solutions that produce the data-rich insights needed to reach decarbonization goals. As more digital assets are installed on the grid, owners, operators and utilities will receive more precise and timely information about how their energy system works under a variety of conditions. Especially when coupled with AI-assist tools, this data will enable smarter predictive and real-time decision-making and help the industry build a holistic end-to-end view of the grid.

Such a reality may seem complex, but it is achievable in a digital system with increasingly accurate data, flexible and responsive assets, and advanced computational capabilities. Investing in these improvements is critical because existing models, built for analog fossil fuel systems and one-way power flows, struggle to accurately represent the potential of the wide variety of resources on the grid.