The Heat is On Utilities to Boost Heat Pump Adoption

The electrification of heat pumps and heating systems has emerged as a key strategy in the transition to net-zero. By moving away from fossil fuel-powered heating and cooling – which according to McKinsey research accounts for 2.2 billion tons of global CO2 emissions – the U.S. has the potential to reduce home heating emissions by up to 93%.

Policymakers have aptly recognized this potential. In September 2023, more than half of U.S. governors collectively committed to reaching 20 million residential electric heat pump installations by 2030. With roughly 4.8 million electric heat pumps installed across the country today, that means another 15 million must be deployed in the next seven years.

While most utilities already have targets in place to put a certain number of heat pumps in the field, there has been a massive conversion struggle because the economic story doesn’t line up for most consumers. New regulator funding (and sizable incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act) has been given to utilities to drive this adoption through rebates and tax credits that offset the upfront costs of an electric heat pump. But, just making heat pumps more affordable isn’t enough to scale fast enough by 2030.

The reality is most people are not even aware heat pump incentives are available. Of those who are, many still don’t understand the benefit of making a seemingly unnecessary appliance upgrade. So, instead of being seen as another company trying to sell a product, utilities need to become a trusted partner in the eyes of its customers in order to achieve an initiative of this magnitude.

Becoming a trusted partner starts by understanding each customer’s individual energy behaviors. This way, utilities can target the right customers, at the right time, with information most relevant to them. But with 15 million heat pumps to deploy, which customers will give utilities the best return on investment?

Identifying the “Right” Consumers

Layering AI-powered data analytics software onto existing smart meter data, utilities can build individual profiles for each home detailing its daily consumption down to the appliance. From these profiles, utilities can segment customers by a myriad of criteria, including appliance ownership (i.e. heat pump, pool pump, electric vehicle charger), times of use, and type of observed behavior – like higher-than-average air or heating usage.

This enables utilities to further segment customers based on average load consumption, location on the grid, or appliance duty cycle. From there, utilities can optimize engagement with each customer segment through more personalized messaging.