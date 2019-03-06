Menu
Night view of Chicago downtown skyline Yicheng Wang/iStock/Getty Images
Smart Utility

ComEd to Provide Customers Personalized Reliability Reports

Reports meant to help customers gauge the impact of the company’s grid investments

ComEd is providing residential customers personalized reliability reports to help them see the impact of the company’s electric grid investments on their electric service.

The reports summarize the percentage of time customers received power over the course of the prior year, as well as the number of outages experienced, if any. Customers will be able to compare this information with corresponding figures from the previous year, and from their municipality and other customers served by ComEd

In 2011, ComEd embarked on a multi-year, US$2.6 billion effort to upgrade the electric grid. The result is a smart grid that continues to deliver fewer and shorter power outages for northern Illinois residents and businesses.

“When we began work to improve the grid, we made a commitment to improve the reliability of customers’ electric service,” said Terry Donnelly, president and chief operating officer of ComEd. “With ComEd’s reliability improving more than 60% since 2012, we’re pleased to help customers understand how our overall performance translates to their service individually.”

Residential customers will receive a report if they were customers of record at their current location on Jan. 1, 2018, and have not stopped service with ComEd by the time they receive their March 2019 bill. Customers who receive their bills electronically will receive an email link to their report along with their electronic bill.

