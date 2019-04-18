ComEd Gets Energy Star for 10th Consecutive Year

For the tenth year in a row, ComEd has been recognized with an ENERGY STAR Award by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Energy. In 2018, the company’s energy-saving offerings helped more than 324,000 residential and business customers save approximately US$200 million on their electric bills.

This is also the seventh straight year ComEd has received the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award, the highest level of recognition offered by the EPA.

The EPA presents the Sustained Excellence Award to partners that have already received the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.

“We believe everyone has an equal right to safe, reliable and affordable energy, which is why we offer programs to help customers save energy and money,” said Jane Park, senior vice president of customer operations for ComEd. “We are honored that the EPA has again recognized our efforts to help customers make smarter energy decisions and use energy more wisely.”

The ComEd Energy Efficiency Program, which is funded in compliance with the state law, offers assessments, rebates, discounts and recycling programs to help customers save money and teach them to use energy more wisely. Since 2008, the program has helped customers save more than US$3.7 billion, which is equal to customers being able to put about US$15 toward groceries every week for a year. The program has saved customers more than 33 million MWh of electricity, which is equivalent to eliminating approximately 42 billion pounds of carbon emissions from the atmosphere, removing more than 4 million cars from the road for a year or planting more than 22 million acres of trees.

As a result of the Future Energy Jobs Act, ComEd also provides energy-saving offerings to income-eligible and local government customers. In 2018, more than 44,400 income-eligible customers participated in offerings, which included retrofitting more than 1,900 homes and more than 5,100 multi-family tenant units with energy-efficiency products. Government customers completed over 870 projects.

“I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award winners,” said Bill Wehrum, EPA assistant administrator for air and radiation. “Their innovation and leadership enhance America’s economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment.”

For more information on how ComEd helps customers save money and energy, visit ComEd.com/HomeSavings for residential customers and ComEd.com/BizSavings for business customers.