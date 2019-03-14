Menu
Brazil Utility to Expand Infrastructure Modernization Project

RGE's expansion of the Itron GenX network to benefit commercial and industrial customers.

RGE, a subsidiary of CPFL Energia, will expand its Itron GenX network canopy to the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers in the area previously named as RGE Sul.

Operating in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil, RGE Sul serves nearly 3.6 million consumers. The utility will extend its existing GenX network to focus on improving its operational efficiency by applying automated processes. The network extension and automated processes will enable an improvement in the quality of service through quick and effective outage management and service restoration. Additionally, Itron’s solution will build an infrastructure for the utility to deploy Distribution Automation (DA) capabilities.

This contract builds on Itron, Inc.’s collaboration with the utility to complete CPFL’s GenX infrastructure modernization initiative. This project has been created to improve grid reliability, speed up response time, optimize on-site operations and protect group revenues. For the first phase of this project, Itron deployed its GenX network for C&I customers in the states of Sao Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul.

“This project is the second phase of our RF Mesh infrastructure modernization initiative, which is already providing benefits to our customers,” said Caius Malagoli, engineering director at CPFL Energia. “By expanding smart grid capabilities to C&I customers in the area previously named as RGE Sul, CPFL will ensure process standardization and quality service for all customers.”

“We are thrilled to roll out the second phase of our collaboration with CPFL Energia,” said Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president of networked solutions at Itron. “With our solution, the utility will be equipped to expand its applications with our network infrastructure and add DA devices to improve operations.”

