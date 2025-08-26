SCE Accelerates Fault Detection with the Power of AI

Leveraging the Possibilities of AI

The AWARE system can identify unique waveforms for different types of equipment. While most systems search for symptoms, AWARE looks for signatures.

“By analyzing real-time electrical waveforms, AWARE detects subtle anomalies, like equipment wear or abnormal voltage drift, before they evolve into visible failures or outages,” he said. “This ability to recognize early warning signs allows for faster, more precise intervention. It not only boosts grid reliability but reduces customer impact.”

Unlike conventional fault detection tools that treat all disturbances as noise or group them into broad categories, AWARE identifies the unique “fingerprint” of each failure type. For example, the waveform signature of an underground cable fault will look entirely different from an overhead conductor arcing due to wildlife. AWARE’s evolving event catalog makes it possible to match these patterns and triage issues proactively.

“It’s the difference between guessing and knowing, reacting and predicting and a late response and none needed at all,” he said.

While most fault detection systems are narrowly scoped, triggered by known patterns and limited by rigid assumptions, AWARE doesn’t just detect what’s expected, Trehan said. Instead, it learns from the unknown.

AWARE works alongside existing grid technologies, but pushes far beyond them by detecting early, subtle signals of trouble, whether from equipment degradation, wear or emerging anomalies. What sets it apart is not just the data, it’s how SCE uses it.

By leveraging these core capabilities to handle real-world grid data, AWARE sets a new benchmark for applied AI:

Custom AI/ML design tailored for grid signals. Instead of forcing grid waveform data into off-the-shelf algorithms, AWARE crafts AI/ML features that capture the essence of fault events, unlocking nuanced relationships and surfacing rare failure modes that would otherwise be missed. Physics-aware modeling. Because distribution data can be messy, Trehan said, AWARE uses expert-guided physics models to de-noise and contextualize raw signals, increasing confidence and interpretability. Low dependence on pre-labeled data. Most machine learning in this space is bottlenecked by signature libraries. AWARE’s architecture minimizes that constraint, making it adaptable across circuits and scalable as new equipment is added. Interpretability by design. Because trust matters, AWARE’s outputs are not black boxes. Instead, they’re understandable and traceable, enabling crews to act on them with confidence. In short: AWARE doesn’t just improve fault detection — it rewrites what detection means, he said.

Expediting Restoration Times

Having the ability to pinpoint where failures occur in a service territory through the AWARE system can accelerate restoration times for field crews.

“Knowing exactly where a fault is occurring changes everything,” he said. “Instead of driving miles of line to find the issue, crews can go straight to the source. That means less windshield time, faster repairs and quicker service restoration.”

The new AI tool is not just about speed, but it’s also about precision. AWARE’s pinpointing capability improves safety by giving crews critical situational awareness before they even step out of their truck. In high-risk environments, that knowledge can make all the difference.

“Targeted dispatching also reduces labor strain and restoration costs, turning what used to be a needle-in-a-haystack problem into a direct response mission,” he said.

Unlike other types of technology, AWARE doesn’t require new field sensors. New and added sensors can provide more data and be helpful, but the tool uses SCE’s existing infrastructure to analyze voltage and current patterns in real time. When the system spots a deviation from normal electrical behavior, it flags the anomaly and uses AI to classify it against a growing library of fault signatures. SCE also monitors the system through a dedicated interface and email alerts.

While engineers primarily monitor AWARE, its insights are shared with field crews through dashboards and internal tools. SCE is actively training teams to interpret AWARE data and fold it into daily operations, giving lineworkers better awareness and helping them show up on-site informed and ready to act.

Looking to the Future

In the future, Trehan expects AI and ML to play an increasingly central role in the grid’s future, particularly in predictive maintenance, wildfire mitigation and the integration of distributed energy resources. These tools can help utilities to make faster, smarter and more informed decisions and ultimately, support a more resilient, efficient and sustainable electric grid.

In the meantime, SCE is continuing to build on the success of AWARE by improving how the system predicts and prevents issues.

“It’s already helping us find and resolve problems faster — and we believe other utilities can benefit from this technology, as well,” he said. “AWARE demonstrates how AI and ML can address complex utility challenges while enhancing operational performance.”

Looking ahead, AWARE also lays the groundwork for a future digital twin, an advanced simulation environment that can model grid behavior under extreme weather, load shifts or fault conditions. This capability could allow utilities to test optimization strategies, improve system protection and adapt to evolving grid demands more proactively.

He said AWARE represents more than a system. Instead, it’s a mindset shift that challenges the industry to think differently about fault detection, by moving from reactive triage to anticipatory action.

“What makes this innovation special is that it wasn’t imported from a vendor,” he said. “It was built in-house by people who know the grid and care about its future. That kind of alignment — between technical excellence, field insight and public safety — is rare. We hope AWARE inspires similar efforts across the utility space, where domain-driven innovation can directly protect people, prevent wildfires and reshape how we define reliability.”