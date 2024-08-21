T&D World Live: Facing the Future

Electric utilities are facing several pressing challenges that are reshaping the industry. One of the primary issues is the integration of renewable energy sources into the power grid. The aging infrastructure of many utilities is another major concern, as outdated equipment can lead to frequent outages and increased vulnerability to cyberattacks. Regulatory and policy uncertainties always add another layer of complexity, with changes in government policies and environmental regulations impacting long-term planning and investment decisions.
Addressing these challenges is essential for creating a sustainable and resilient electric grid, and T&D World Live, which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 1-3, 2024, does just that. The main topic areas for a robust conference program include DER integration, grid resiliency and black sky hazards, the future T&D grid, AI and digitalization and electrification.
The conference and exhibition reflects the long tradition of T&D World magazine being a place for utilities to share with one another. Covering the cover topics of the power delivery industry, T&D World gives utilities a voice to share best practices, lessons learned and innovations for the future so they can transition to a new energy world all while keeping the lights on right now.
In 2022, T&D World introduced T&D World Live, an annual event, which premiered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and last year was held in Sacramento, California. Both events were successful, and we’ve been hard at work building on those events to create what we believe is an even better event in 2024.
Host Utilities
The conference we’re offering at T&D World Live 2024 is the product of some truly talented industry experts and professionals, as well as in-house editorial staff, who make up our advisory board. Our host utilities, as well, play a pivotal role in the event by sharing their expertise, showcasing innovative solutions, and facilitating crucial conversations on grid transformation. Their involvement underscores the importance of collaboration in navigating the complexities of the evolving energy landscape.
Southern Company: Based out of Atlanta, Georgia, Southern Company serves 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services.
Georgia Transmission: Georgia Transmission is an electric cooperative owned by the 38 Georgia EMCs it serves. They are responsible for planning, building and maintaining high-voltage transmission lines and substations that carry power from generation facilities to the local EMC.
Cobb EMC: Cobb EMC is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative. The company safely delivers reliable electricity to nearly 200,000 residential and commercial consumers in Cobb, Bartow, Cherokee, Fulton, and Paulding counties. Cobb EMC is one of the largest EMCs in the nation, and the company’s wholly owned subsidiary Gas South is a provider of natural gas in the Southeast.
When you view the program, you’ll see that several individuals representing these utilities are participating in our conference program, including Tim Jarrell, vice president of Power Supply, Rates and DER Strategy at Cobb Electric Membership Corporation; Keith Daniel, senior vice president of transmission policy at Georgia Transmission; and Rachel Williams, vice president, Transmission Field Operations, at Georgia Power.
In the opening general session, they will delve into both national and regional T&D industry trends, discussing the challenges utilities of all sizes face and the crucial technologies and solutions needed to keep pace with the energy transition.
Conference Program
The conference brings together some of the top minds in the electric utility sector during an exceptionally important time in the world’s energy future. It begins on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m. local time, with multiple super sessions from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. The second general session will happen at 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, covering executive insights into the transitioning distribution grid. Nichole Owens, vice president of distribution operations at ComEd and John Cornelius, vice president, of Distribution Field Operations at Georgia Power, will discuss how the utilities they represent are implementing new technologies, programs and processes to meet the current and future requirements for the low-carbon electric power industry of the future.
The TDW Live conference program continues throughout the day on Wednesday and into Thursday morning, wrapping up at 12:30 p.m. that day.
The conference program includes 24 breakout sessions, four super sessions and four general sessions, featuring nearly 67 speakers and moderators, more than 42 of whom represent utilities or transmission operators. These sessions will provide a wealth of information and the chance for attendees to interact with speakers by asking questions and discussing their own challenges and successes. The sessions include panel discussions, use cases, and formal presentations about the latest trends and cutting-edge technology. The schedule also includes ample networking opportunities for casual conversation with colleagues and peers, including the Power Up Lunch on Tuesday, which offers an opportunity to exchange ideas, discuss best practices and learn from your peers in a small group setting. You pick the topic and sit at a table with others who are interested in the same topic. We will also host the EMPOWERED breakfast: Inspired by Women in Energy, at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Our program will feature a panel discussion with three female utility leaders from our event hosts Southern Company and COBB EMC. Hear how these trailblazers have shattered glass ceilings and ignited change.
In addition, we’ve organized several pre-conference offerings, including a Technical Tour and two Learning Labs (workshops). Both Learning Labs and the technical tour will take place on Monday afternoon. The first workshop will look at some of the “No Regrets” strategies and tactics that will lower the cost of upgrades and stretch scarce dollars to do more. Regulators are going to be tough negotiators on new capital investments as the cost of energy rises and will look to minimize cost increases for infrastructure. The second Learning Lab will provide information electric utilities need to plan, integrate, and commission an advanced distribution management system (ADMS) that includes functions for electrical optimization, outage management, DER Management, and other advanced applications.
Attendees must register for the Learning Labs, Technical Tour, Power Up Lunch, and EMPOWERED Women’s Breakfast separately from the T&D World Conference and Exhibition. Pricing and additional session and speaker details are available at https://events.tdworld.com/2024.
The conference content is extensive and can’t be adequately covered here, but session and speaker details about the general and breakout sessions are available on the event website at https://events.tdworld.com/2024/conferenceprogram.
Exhibition
In addition to all the great content, it’s important to note that T&D World Live also includes an exhibit hall that will showcase some of the latest and greatest new technologies and solutions from more than 50 exhibiting and sponsoring companies. The exhibition hall is designed to provide an ideal environment and plenty of time for attendees to network with other attendees, as well as these solution providers.
