Session participants have opportunities to speak with presenters.
  1. Smart Utility

T&D World Live: Facing the Future

Aug. 21, 2024
This event will bring together industry experts to explore solutions for a sustainable and resilient electric grid through in-depth sessions on DER integration, grid resiliency, and the future of T&D grids.

Electric utilities are facing several pressing challenges that are reshaping the industry. One of the primary issues is the integration of renewable energy sources into the power grid. The aging infrastructure of many utilities is another major concern, as outdated equipment can lead to frequent outages and increased vulnerability to cyberattacks. Regulatory and policy uncertainties always add another layer of complexity, with changes in government policies and environmental regulations impacting long-term planning and investment decisions.

Addressing these challenges is essential for creating a sustainable and resilient electric grid, and T&D World Live, which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 1-3, 2024, does just that. The main topic areas for a robust conference program include DER integration, grid resiliency and black sky hazards, the future T&D grid, AI and digitalization and electrification.

The conference and exhibition reflects the long tradition of T&D World magazine being a place for utilities to share with one another. Covering the cover topics of the power delivery industry, T&D World gives utilities a voice to share best practices, lessons learned and innovations for the future so they can transition to a new energy world all while keeping the lights on right now.

In 2022, T&D World introduced T&D World Live, an annual event, which premiered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and last year was held in Sacramento, California. Both events were successful, and we’ve been hard at work building on those events to create what we believe is an even better event in 2024.

Host Utilities

The conference we’re offering at T&D World Live 2024 is the product of some truly talented industry experts and professionals, as well as in-house editorial staff, who make up our advisory board. Our host utilities, as well, play a pivotal role in the event by sharing their expertise, showcasing innovative solutions, and facilitating crucial conversations on grid transformation. Their involvement underscores the importance of collaboration in navigating the complexities of the evolving energy landscape.

Southern Company: Based out of Atlanta, Georgia, Southern Company serves 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services.

Georgia Transmission: Georgia Transmission is an electric cooperative owned by the 38 Georgia EMCs it serves. They are responsible for planning, building and maintaining high-voltage transmission lines and substations that carry power from generation facilities to the local EMC.

Cobb EMC: Cobb EMC is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative. The company safely delivers reliable electricity to nearly 200,000 residential and commercial consumers in Cobb, Bartow, Cherokee, Fulton, and Paulding counties. Cobb EMC is one of the largest EMCs in the nation, and the company’s wholly owned subsidiary Gas South is a provider of natural gas in the Southeast.

The conference and exhibition reflects the long tradition of T&D World magazine being a place for utilities to share with one another.

When you view the program, you’ll see that several individuals representing these utilities are participating in our conference program, including Tim Jarrell, vice president of Power Supply, Rates and DER Strategy at Cobb Electric Membership Corporation; Keith Daniel, senior vice president of transmission policy at Georgia Transmission; and Rachel Williams, vice president, Transmission Field Operations, at Georgia Power.

In the opening general session, they will delve into both national and regional T&D industry trends, discussing the challenges utilities of all sizes face and the crucial technologies and solutions needed to keep pace with the energy transition.

Conference Program

The conference brings together some of the top minds in the electric utility sector during an exceptionally important time in the world’s energy future. It begins on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m. local time, with multiple super sessions from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. The second general session will happen at 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, covering executive insights into the transitioning distribution grid. Nichole Owens, vice president of distribution operations at ComEd and John Cornelius, vice president, of Distribution Field Operations at Georgia Power, will discuss how the utilities they represent are implementing new technologies, programs and processes to meet the current and future requirements for the low-carbon electric power industry of the future.

The TDW Live conference program continues throughout the day on Wednesday and into Thursday morning, wrapping up at 12:30 p.m. that day.

The conference program includes 24 breakout sessions, four super sessions and four general sessions, featuring nearly 67 speakers and moderators, more than 42 of whom represent utilities or transmission operators. These sessions will provide a wealth of information and the chance for attendees to interact with speakers by asking questions and discussing their own challenges and successes. The sessions include panel discussions, use cases, and formal presentations about the latest trends and cutting-edge technology. The schedule also includes ample networking opportunities for casual conversation with colleagues and peers, including the Power Up Lunch on Tuesday, which offers an opportunity to exchange ideas, discuss best practices and learn from your peers in a small group setting. You pick the topic and sit at a table with others who are interested in the same topic. We will also host the EMPOWERED breakfast: Inspired by Women in Energy, at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Our program will feature a panel discussion with three female utility leaders from our event hosts Southern Company and COBB EMC.  Hear how these trailblazers have shattered glass ceilings and ignited change.

Darren Tillman of Baltimore Gas & Electric spoke at a workforce development session last year. This year, Tillman will chair a session on grid modernization.

In addition, we’ve organized several pre-conference offerings, including a Technical Tour and two Learning Labs (workshops). Both Learning Labs and the technical tour will take place on Monday afternoon. The first workshop will look at some of the “No Regrets” strategies and tactics that will lower the cost of upgrades and stretch scarce dollars to do more. Regulators are going to be tough negotiators on new capital investments as the cost of energy rises and will look to minimize cost increases for infrastructure. The second Learning Lab will provide information electric utilities need to plan, integrate, and commission an advanced distribution management system (ADMS) that includes functions for electrical optimization, outage management, DER Management, and other advanced applications.

Attendees must register for the Learning Labs, Technical Tour, Power Up Lunch, and EMPOWERED Women’s Breakfast separately from the T&D World Conference and Exhibition. Pricing and additional session and speaker details are available at https://events.tdworld.com/2024.

The conference content is extensive and can’t be adequately covered here, but session and speaker details about the general and breakout sessions are available on the event website at https://events.tdworld.com/2024/conferenceprogram.

Exhibition

In addition to all the great content, it’s important to note that T&D World Live also includes an exhibit hall that will showcase some of the latest and greatest new technologies and solutions from more than 50 exhibiting and sponsoring companies. The exhibition hall is designed to provide an ideal environment and plenty of time for attendees to network with other attendees, as well as these solution providers.

All event activities will take place at Hilton Atlanta Downtown in downtown Atlanta. Details about the venue and hotels are available here: https://events.tdworld.com/2024/venue.

For full details and registration for T&D Conference and Exhibition 2022 visit https://events.tdworld.com/2024/registration.

Note: All event details are current as of press time and are subject to change.

SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE

This schedule has been built in ET. It may evolve over the next month - check back often for updates.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

9:00am-11:30am 

Tech Tours                                               

1:00pm-5:00pm 

Learning Labs

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2024

7:30am-6:30pm 

Registration Open                                        

8:00am-9:15am

Empowered Breakfast - Inspired by Women in Energy

8:00am-2:00pm 

Exhibitor Move in 

9:30am-10:45am 

General Session 1  

11:00am-12:00pm 

Session Block 1: Super Sessions

12:00pm-1:30pm 

PowerUp Lunch 2.0

1:45pm-2:45pm 

Session Block 2: Super Sessions

3:00pm-3:45pm 

Conference Optimizer Workshop

4:00pm-5:30pm 

General Session 2 – Keynote

5:00pm-7:00pm 

Exhibit Hall Open 

5:30pm-7:00pm 

Welcome Reception 

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2024

7:30am-6:00pm 

Registration Open 

7:30am-8:00am

Attendee Breakfast

8:00am-8:45am

General Session 3: Host Utility Spotlight 

8:45am-9:45am

Innovation Shares 

10:00am-10:45am 

Session Block 3

10:30am-3:15pm 

Exhibit Hall Open 

10:45am-11:15am 

Beverage Break 

11:15am-12:00pm 

Session Block 4

12:00pm-1:00pm 

Attendee Lunch 

2:00pm-2:45pm  

Session Block 5

2:45pm-3:15pm 

Beverage Break 

3:15pm-4:00pm 

Session Block 6

4:00pm-6:00pm

Exhibit Hall Open

4:30pm- 5:30pm 

Happy Hour Reception

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2024

7:30am-12:30pm 

Registration Open                                        

8:00am-10:30am 

Exhibit Hall Open

8:00am-9:00am 

Attendee Breakfast & Roundtables 

9:15am-10:00am 

Session Block 7

10:00am-10:30am 

Beverage Break

10:30am-2:00pm 

Exhibitor Move out 

10:30am-11:15am 

Session Block 8

11:30am-12:30pm 

General Session 4  

12:30pm 

T&D WORLD LIVE CONCLUDES 

2024 Sponsors

Cyberhawk

Gridware

Southwire

DaVinciSKY Group

KNX Utility Services

IFS

3B Protection

4Liberty

Thread

Hyundai Electric

Permacast

