T&D World Live: Facing the Future

Electric utilities are facing several pressing challenges that are reshaping the industry. One of the primary issues is the integration of renewable energy sources into the power grid. The aging infrastructure of many utilities is another major concern, as outdated equipment can lead to frequent outages and increased vulnerability to cyberattacks. Regulatory and policy uncertainties always add another layer of complexity, with changes in government policies and environmental regulations impacting long-term planning and investment decisions.

Addressing these challenges is essential for creating a sustainable and resilient electric grid, and T&D World Live, which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 1-3, 2024, does just that. The main topic areas for a robust conference program include DER integration, grid resiliency and black sky hazards, the future T&D grid, AI and digitalization and electrification.

The conference and exhibition reflects the long tradition of T&D World magazine being a place for utilities to share with one another. Covering the cover topics of the power delivery industry, T&D World gives utilities a voice to share best practices, lessons learned and innovations for the future so they can transition to a new energy world all while keeping the lights on right now.

In 2022, T&D World introduced T&D World Live, an annual event, which premiered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and last year was held in Sacramento, California. Both events were successful, and we’ve been hard at work building on those events to create what we believe is an even better event in 2024.

Host Utilities

The conference we’re offering at T&D World Live 2024 is the product of some truly talented industry experts and professionals, as well as in-house editorial staff, who make up our advisory board. Our host utilities, as well, play a pivotal role in the event by sharing their expertise, showcasing innovative solutions, and facilitating crucial conversations on grid transformation. Their involvement underscores the importance of collaboration in navigating the complexities of the evolving energy landscape.

Southern Company: Based out of Atlanta, Georgia, Southern Company serves 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services.

Georgia Transmission: Georgia Transmission is an electric cooperative owned by the 38 Georgia EMCs it serves. They are responsible for planning, building and maintaining high-voltage transmission lines and substations that carry power from generation facilities to the local EMC.

Cobb EMC: Cobb EMC is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative. The company safely delivers reliable electricity to nearly 200,000 residential and commercial consumers in Cobb, Bartow, Cherokee, Fulton, and Paulding counties. Cobb EMC is one of the largest EMCs in the nation, and the company’s wholly owned subsidiary Gas South is a provider of natural gas in the Southeast.