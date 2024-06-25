Meet the 2024 T&D World Live Host Utilities

T&D World Live is excited to announce that Southern Company, Georgia Transmission, and Cobb EMC will be the Host Utilities for the third annual T&D World Live, taking place October 1-3, 2024, in the vibrant city of Atlanta, Georgia.

These host utilities will play a pivotal role in the event by sharing their expertise, showcasing innovative solutions, and facilitating crucial conversations on grid transformation. Their involvement underscores the importance of collaboration in navigating the complexities of the evolving energy landscape.

Get to Know the Host Utilities:

Southern Company: Based out of Atlanta, Georgia, Southern Company serves 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services.

Georgia Transmission: Georgia Transmission is an electric cooperative owned by the 38 Georgia EMCs it serves. They are responsible for planning, building and maintaining high-voltage transmission lines and substations that carry power from generation facilities to the local EMC.

Cobb EMC: Cobb EMC is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative. The company safely delivers reliable electricity to nearly 200,000 residential and commercial consumers in Cobb, Bartow, Cherokee, Fulton, and Paulding counties. Cobb EMC is one of the largest EMCs in the nation, and the company’s wholly owned subsidiary Gas South is a provider of natural gas in the Southeast.

Attend the General Session to Hear About Industry Trends from the Host Utilities:

Tuesday, October 1, 9:30 A.M. – 10: 45 A.M.

In this first general session of T&D World Live, executives from each of T&D World Live’s three host utilities—Georgia Power, Georgia Transmission Co., and Cobb EMC—will discuss both national and regional industry trends, as well as highlight some of the latest innovative projects implemented at each of their utilities. In addition, the three panelists will take audience questions.

The Panelists:

Tim Jarrell, Cobb Electric Membership Corporation: Tim is vice president of power supply, rates, and DER strategy for Cobb EMC. Tim’s team is responsible for all power supply planning, contracts and compliance, residential and commercial rate design, and distributed energy resource projects and strategies. In this role, Cobb EMC has expanded its renewable energy portfolio by over 400% and implemented a campus solar and battery energy storage project along with a campus microgrid. Prior to this role, Tim served as Cobb EMC’s associate vice president for information system programs and project management office.





Tim has a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from Florida State University, a master’s in organizational management from the University of Phoenix, and additional postgraduate work in accounting and finance from Keller Graduate School of Management.



Keith Daniel, Georgia Transmission: Keith serves as senior vice president for transmission policy at Georgia Transmission, a position he has held since 2014. In this role, he is responsible for directing transmission policy issues at the Tucker-based electric Transmission cooperative. In addition, he provides leadership and strategic oversight to system planning, tariff management, generation interconnections, system reliability, system protection, emerging technology, member relations and the organization’s relationship with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Immediately preceding his current role, Daniel served as a vice president for transmission policy. Since joining the cooperative in 1988, he has held various roles of increasing responsibility throughout the organization. Additionally, Daniel represents Georgia Transmission on the North American Transmission Forum (NATF), the Eastern Interconnection Planning Collaborative and Southeastern Regional Transmission Planning.



Daniel earned his Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) and his MBA from Georgia State University.

Rachel Williams, Georgia Power: Rachel serves as vice president of Transmission Field Operations at Georgia Power. In this role, she leads the strategic direction for Transmission Construction, Transmission Maintenance and Support and Project Management along with managing the Transmission capital portfolio.



Prior to her current role, Williams served as director of Georgia Power’s Grid Investment Program establishing the strategic direction to ensure the successful execution of the 2023 - 2025 plan to invest $1.4 billion of capital expenditures in our Transmission and Distribution system to ensure optimal reliability, performance, and affordability. She has over 26 years of experience in the electric utility industry, specializing in power delivery operations, and has held various roles and responsibilities across all the Southern Company electric utilities and Southern Company Services.



She holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering with a power systems specialization and an MBA in finance from the University of Alabama – Birmingham.