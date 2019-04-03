Southeast Asia’s Annual Future Grid Revenue Expected to Reach $13 Billion in 2027

Mirroring much of the developed world, Southeast Asia is fundamentally transforming its electric system to adopt a smart grid framework, according to a new report by Navigant Research. The report, FutureGrid: Southeast Asia, analyzes the key trends, drivers and barriers to adoption of smart grid and distributed energy resources (DER) technologies within the utility industry across Southeast Asia.

Southeast Asia’s future grid revenue is expected to grow from approximately US$5.5 billion in 2018 to nearly US$13.0 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%, says the report.

While the market has been slow to develop, this is changing because of demographic factors like urbanization, population growth and consumption patterns.

“In Southeast Asia, utilities span the spectrum of the future grid evolutionary curve,” says Michael Kelly, research analyst with Navigant Research. “Countries like Vietnam and Indonesia are just beginning their journeys, whereas others, like Malaysia and Singapore, have become regional innovators.”

Market forces like DER and government support are also helping to move most of the region beyond simple electrification schemes and basic IT infrastructure deployment. As Southeast Asia’s transformation continues, long-term, established smart grid roadmaps are growing more popular, and increased spending is expected in the distributed generation and utility IT and analytics markets.

The report analyzes the key trends, drivers, and barriers to adoption of smart grid and DER technologies within the utility industry across Southeast Asia. The study provides an overview of grid architecture and future grid applications, and a discussion of country-level dynamics and adoption trends. Markets include Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Rest of Southeast Asia. The report also examines several submarkets within the smart grid space.