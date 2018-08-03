Featured Poll: What is Driving the Grid's Future in Your Area?

Utilities are facing significant changes and new pressures on every front due to rapid technological changes and public policy initiatives that are reshaping how the world generates and consumes electricity. Some of these changes and issues are localized, and some are nationwide.

Content loading... Please enable javascript!

Note: To see insights into the above issues and other factors facing the future of the New York Power Grid, please refer to the NYISO 2018 Power Trends Report found here: https://home.nyiso.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/2018-Power-Trends_050318.pdf?