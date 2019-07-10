DOE Announces US$17 Million for Research in EPSCoR States

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced US$17 million in funding for nine energy research projects under the federal Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR). The EPSCoR is designed to build capabilities in underserved regions of the country that will enable them to compete more successfully for other federal research and development (R&D) funding.

Selected projects cover a range of topics on energy research, including fundamental science in chemistry and materials as well as research to advance fusion energy, grid integration/solar energy, fuel cells, and advanced manufacturing. The projects will improve research capabilities in the host institutions through the support of groups of scientists and engineers, including graduate students and post-doctoral fellows, working together on common research topics.

“These grants will advance science and technology in energy and manufacturing, while at the same time broadening the nation’s research base,” said Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar. “Collaborative research efforts such as these are key to building and nurturing America’s science and technology workforce.”

The projects were chosen by competitive peer review under a DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement for EPSCoR Implementation Grants. The DOE EPSCoR program is managed by the department’s Office of Science through its Office of Basic Energy Sciences. The final details for each project award are subject to final grant and contract negotiations between the DOE and the awardees.

Funding totals approximately US$18 million in fiscal year 2019 dollars for projects lasting two years in duration.

The proposed award teams include partner institutions in Kansas, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, and South Dakota. A list of projects can be found here.