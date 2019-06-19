Canada Invests in Smart Grid Technology for Ottawa Net-Zero Energy Communities

Canada is investing in technology to make its electrical systems more efficient and to prepare for a clean energy future.

Member of Parliament for Ottawa South, the Honourable David McGuinty, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, has announced a $5 million investment to Hydro Ottawa for Phase 2 of a smart grid project at a community housing complex in Ottawa.

The MiGen Transactive Grid project gives consumers and businesses the opportunity to shape the future of the electricity grid by establishing microgrids, which allow customers to generate their own power. Solar panels and a state-of-the-art battery storage system are installed on the buildings and a smart inverter converts the sun's energy into electricity. Unused electricity can be stored to protect against outages, shared with connected neighbours or sent back to the grid.

Funding for this project is provided by Natural Resources Canada's Smart Grid Program, which allows utilities to reduce pollution and optimize electricity use while encouraging innovation. The program is part of the Government of Canada's more than $180-billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

Canada is committed to a clean energy future that guarantees good middle-class jobs and a strong economy and ensures that our country remains a destination of choice for international investment. This builds on the Generation Energy Council Report submitted to the Government of Canada. The report proposed principles on how to build our energy future in a way that ensures the economy and environment go hand in hand.