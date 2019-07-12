Work Underway to Expand NPPD's Training Center

After the ground thawed this spring, Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) began construction on the expansion of its York Operating Center in York, Nebraska. The $4.2 million project is expected to be wrapped up by the end of 2019.

As part of the renovation, Ironhide Construction Inc. will build an additional 32,000 sq ft of space. For example, a Delivery Operations Training Center will soon include a substation, lines and line structures, which will be used for not only simulated training for construction, but also operation and maintenance activities.

The new expansion will also feature a classroom, control room, battery room, and a new maintenance and wash bay for large vehicles such as trucks, cranes and aerials.

“For several years, various business needs have existed at the site for facility additions,” says Tom Kent, NPPD chief operating officer and vice president. “Three separate projects have long been proposed and discussed to meet those needs and will now be under one roof.”

Later on this year, after the construction has been completed on the building, look for a more detailed story on the training center in the Electric Utility Operations section and on our Web site.