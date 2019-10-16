Utility Industry Leaders to Connect, Learn and Grow at Sensus Reach Conference

Service providers across water, electricity, gas and lighting continue to adopt smart technologies to provide greater value for their customers while helping create a more sustainable future. Sensus, a Xylem brand, is committed to helping customers, distributors and partners connect, learn and grow as they extend the value of their investments in smart utility networks.

Bigger and better than ever before, the 2019 Sensus Reach℠ Conference in Anaheim, California, unites more than 1,000 thought leaders and utility experts to share best practices, learn from their peers and gain insight into products and solutions from Sensus and other Xylem brands that serve the water industry. At this year’s Reach, taking place November 3-6, attendees can take advantage of:

Educational Sessions: This year's event will feature more than 210 sessions, including customer case studies with best practices and lessons learned from real technology deployments.

Learning Labs: These are hands-on training sessions where attendees learn how to perform specific tasks with Sensus solutions—new this year are learning labs for smart water products.

Sustainability Opportunity: For the first time at Reach, Sensus will host an event for Xylem Watermark, the company’s corporate citizenship program. Conference attendees can participate in a cleanup project at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County.

We’re committed to finding new ways to provide an unparalleled conference experience for our attendees,” says Renee Peet, vice president, marketing operations, Technology and Communications. “In addition to the increasing breadth of our sessions and networking opportunities, we’ll be sharing our commitment to sustainability with our first ever Xylem Watermark volunteer activity at the Reach Conference.”

The Sensus Partner and Advisor Network (SPAN) continues to meet annually at the conference. Now boasting more than 200 members, SPAN is an opportunity for customers to exchange ideas and provide valuable feedback to Sensus on product innovations.

This year’s event will feature keynote speaker Brad Montgomery, who will share how to use happiness as a tool to boost productivity, creativity and innovation. Conference attendees can also view product demonstrations and speak with subject matter experts in the exhibit hall.

The 2020 Reach Conference is scheduled for October 11-15 in Atlanta, Georgia. Pre-registration is now open. Visit sensus.com for more information.