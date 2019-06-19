Utilities Highlight Grid Modernization Benefits at Exchange 2019

Under a theme of “Energy Reimagined,” Landis+Gyr brought together energy industry professionals from across the Americas to discuss the latest innovations in grid-edge technology and applications at Exchange 2019.

The company hosted 650 attendees representing more than 180 utilities and industry organizations in early June at the Diplomat Resort in Hollywood, Florida, as part of the Exchange annual user conference.

Luke Williams, Professor of Innovation and Design at NYU Stern School of Business, delivered the event’s keynote address on the topic of how disruptive thinking drives innovation. Kerri Stewart, the Chief Customer Officer at JEA, provided opening remarks on the changes to utility business models and how they impact consumer engagement and energy management for the Jacksonville, Florida, utility.

“Exchange has always been about learning from experience, as utilities across the globe present the many ways technology is changing the nature of energy delivery,” says Prasanna Venkatesan, executive vice president of the Americas Region at Landis+Gyr. “This year we’re anticipating a lot of discussion about new business models, electrification and clean energy, and the future of smart sensing devices.”

In addition to more than 70 educational sessions over three days, Exchange attendees also participate in technology user groups and training. A panel discussion on consumer transformation and electrification is also part of the agenda.

Landis+Gyr celebrated the 25th anniversary of its managed AMI services business, which began with the first fixed-network advanced metering deployment at KCP&L (now part of Evergy Inc.) in Kansas City, Missouri. The company’s Gridstream Connect solution provides next-generation technology for smart utility and smart city applications.