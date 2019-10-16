Trainer Profile: Rueben Moore of SOS Intl

Q: How does your current position as a Training Advisory help you in developing training? How does your past experience help you in this role?

A: Working with the SOS training advisory team, I am able to help organize diverse and complex systems of training into manageable packages that are customized for each client. My experience in curriculum development has been critical in supporting our organizations’ delivery of adult learning that moves beyond basic instruction, into the higher levels of critical awareness, which in turn, equips individuals to perform to their potential.



Q: When and why did you decide to go into your particular career field?

A: Like many professions, mine was born out of a passion that I’ve always had; teaching. I started my professional journey in ministry and character education. Coming from this religious framework, I wanted to be able to focus on educating beyond the pulpit. This pursuit led me to studying the foundations of education and taking that research into the world of professional training.



Q: What is the best thing about your job right now?

A: Headaches! As a scholar of education, I don’t enjoy sitting around and swapping anecdotes. I’d rather be confronting challenges and trying to solve complex problems. This industry is bursting with those very challenges and provides me a daily opportunity to wrestle with puzzles. I feel a sense of purpose each and every day because there’s always a need for solutions that haven’t been figured out yet.



Q: What courses and content have you developed in the past, and what’s coming up?

A: One of the evolving subjects in this industry is human performance. Also, one of the dirtiest stories in this industry is human performance. It is an overused and underdefined concept of training and educational development that is in great need of refinement. My team has been working on ways to confront this challenge by building a clearer process of providing human performance development that is easy to define, and when applied, even easier to appreciate.



Q: What’s the most important thing you’ve learned in your past experience as a Training Advisor that you want to communicate to trainers, students, or participants?

A: Slow down! One of the greatest obstacles to education in any field is the presumption that growth is a factor of intensity. Being challenged and being overwhelmed are hard to differentiate until the training has been proven in a real-life circumstance. In order to truly grow in knowledge and ability, individuals need to experience their learning beyond their short-term memory and have opportunities to practice their skills until they are refined and second nature.



Q: Why do you think your job as a Training Advisor is important to the industry? How does it help the students and the utilities?

A: Every individual brings knowledge to their occupation. In order to train that individual to perform new skills and tasks, they have to build on the existing foundation, or they won’t hold up under pressure. Training advisors are experts in analyzing the deep-rooted structure of people’s learning foundation, and helping organizations grow, by building on the abilities of every individual.



Q: What do you like to do in your spare time—do you see that as a complete escape or an extension of your career?

A: As an extravert, it is impossible for me to disconnect from the driving force that motivates my life in and out of the office. I delight in learning and am charged by experiencing that learning with others. Whether I’m at home with my family, doing outreach in my community, or developing training in the industry, I am always looking to learn and experience the joy of learning with others.



Q: Anything else you would like to add about your training philosophy or that would add to your profile?

A: My favorite maxim is that everything is deficient. Such an angle can easily be accused of pessimism, but to the contrary, this idea of inadequacy is an invitation to never be complacent, never give up, and strive to exceed the definition of what was excellent yesterday.