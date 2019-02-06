Top Ten Reasons to Attend ESMO 2019

In the electric utility industry, safety professionals and field managers often face the same challenges time and time again. Rather than reinventing the wheel, they can collaborate and communicate with peers at ESMO 2019. This event, which includes four days of networking, tours, demonstrations and technical sessions, is sponsored by IEEE PES and hosted by American Electric Power.

In mid-January, the team from Informa had the opportunity to travel to Columbus, Ohio, to meet the team from AEP and tour the Transmission Technical Training Center. Also, we visited the Columbus Convention Center as well as the outdoor training grounds where hands-on demonstrations will take place this June. If you're looking for a way to expand your industry knowledge, tour an indoor substation and learn about the latest trends, don't miss your opportunity to register for the four-day event from June 24-27 in Columbus Ohio.

Transmission & Distribution World is featuring Q&As of the panel presenters on our Web site, but to learn more about the conference agenda, click here. You can also check out a current list of exhibitors in a show map. We hope to see you there!

To get a sneak peek at the event, view the following photo gallery. Don't miss your opportunity to be part of ESMO 2019.

Amy Fischbach

The teams from Informa and American Electric Power (AEP) met at the outdoor demo site to learn how the demonstrations will be set up for the event in June.



Amy Fischbach, Field Editor, and Mark Johnson, Managing Director, toured AEP Transmission's Technical Training Center, which included an indoor substation.

By attending ESMO 2019, attendees will be able to view the wide spectrum of infrastructure that is installed by AEP's line crews throughout its service territory. The training area is located directly behind the Technical Training Center.