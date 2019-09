Terex is offering live demos of its equipment in Booth L316 at ICUEE at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Live equipment demos include:

C4047 with Core Barrel Auger

HyPower IM LT40 with PAL

Optima TC55 with Load Alert

TL80/112 Transmission Aerial

The video clip below shows a look at the new TL Transmission Aerial.