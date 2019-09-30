Skip navigation
Tennessee Valley Authority Offers STEM Grants for Teachers

STEM grant opportunities are now open for K-12 Tennessee Valley educators.

The TVA STEM Classroom Grant Program sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Authority and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated, a TVA retiree organization, is now open for applications. The program funds Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics learning projects in classrooms and schools in the TVA service areas throughout the Tennessee Valley.

The 2019-2020 application is now open and closes Oct. 20. Grants may be requested in amounts up to $5000. Eligible applicants are teachers or school administrators in public schools, grades K-12. Schools must be located in the TVA service area and receive power from a TVA distributor.

“TVA recognizes that excellence in education is the key to our future workforce in the Valley,” says TVA STEM Education Program Manager Rachel Crickmar. “We want to work directly with teachers to support initiatives that advance STEM activities in the classroom to develop a talent pipeline for TVA and its customers.”

Last year’s program awarded $580,000 in grants to schools across the Tennessee Valley. The competitive grant program provides teachers the opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 on STEM projects with preference given to grant applications that explore TVA’s primary area of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem-solving.

Visit the TSIN web site to learn more about grant requirements, see examples of previously funded projects, and apply for funding.

