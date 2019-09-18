Southern States to Host Circuit Breaker Seminar Attendees for Factory Tour

Southern States LLC, a provider of switching, automation and protection solutions to utilities for more than 100 years, is offering a half-day facility tour on Monday, October 14, for attendees of this year’s Circuit Breaker Seminar, in Atlanta, Georgia. Attendees will travel to Southern States for a facility tour to gain hands-on experience in the operation, adjustment and maintenance of disconnect switches, operating mechanisms, SF 6 power switching devices, transmission line switches, as well as high-voltage mobile substations and auxiliary trailers.

Following the visit to Southern States’ facilities, Southern States and Doble Engineering Company will co-host a welcome event at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, providing beverages and food, in addition to NASCAR pace car rides and remote-control racing and simulation.

For more information about Southern States, visit https://www.southernstatesllc.com/. The 2019 Circuit Breaker Seminar is Oct. 14-18. Learn more at https://events.doble.com/circuitbreakers/.