SOS Awards Scholarships for NERC Certifications

Two UNC Charlotte College of Engineering students are the inaugural recipients of the SOS NERC Certification Training Scholarship. Junior Joshua Gibbons and Senior Nasser Althailban each receive scholarships to achieve their NERC Certification through the SOS NERC Certification Program.

The students were selected because of their academic achievements, technical skills, critical thinking and collaboration abilities. Althailban is pursuing a bachelor's of science in electrical engineering with interests in power system applications and control systems. Gibbons is pursuing a bachelor's of science in mechanical engineering with a concentration in energy engineering.

“SOS is very proud to award the NERC Certification Training Scholarship to these deserving students for their continued studies in the electric energy industry. NERC certified system operators and other related positions are in high demand with electric utilities. In support of NERC’s mission to promote the reliability of the North American bulk power system, we want to ensure utilities have a workforce that meets the qualifications by preparing men and women to effectively perform their jobs,” says Rocky Sease, owner and CEO of SOS.

The scholarship program is coordinated through the Energy Production and Infrastructure Center (EPIC) at UNC Charlotte College of Engineering. SOS is a provider of training and compliance solutions to the power industry in North America. As all areas of electric utility operations come under increased scrutiny, SOS continues to rigorously track and interpret NERC Reliability Standards and the latest industry trends to expertly translate them into customized training and compliance programs. SOS provides solutions for distribution, transmission, generation, and power markets – tracking, translating, 2 and training on information to manage risk and ensure reliability and resiliency of the North American power grid.