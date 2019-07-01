Santa Clara Utility Awards $15,000 in Student Scholarships

For the past 14 years, Silicon Valley Power has awarded $5,000 scholarships to selected students interested in pursuing a career in energy services, public power or the power industry. This year, the utility is proud to present scholarships to three outstanding students whose educational pursuits and extracurricular activities have positioned them to be future leaders in the energy industry.



The 2019 scholarship winners are:

Riana “Ria” Grewal is a recent graduate of Santa Clara High School planning to pursue a degree in international relations and political science. She wants to use her studies to better understand the global implications of large scale energy resources and systems and implement political change.

Lauren Guerra will start her first year at Santa Clara University in the fall of 2019, where she will pursue a degree in civil engineering. Lauren is interested in furthering her mathematical and engineering background to help develop renewable energy systems within her community.

Shreyes Nallan is a physics and electrical engineering double major at Santa Clara University hoping to use his degrees to combat climate change. He is currently working on a project to generate energy from rainfall that has been funded by the American Public Power Association’s DEED program.

These winners were selected by a panel of independent volunteers representing Santa Clara’s educational and business community. The recipients were formally recognized at a City Council meeting.



To date, Silicon Valley Power has presented this scholarship to 48 deserving students, totaling $210,000 awarded. The utility is proud to do its part in supporting both Santa Clara students and the future generation of the energy industry.