Papers Invited for Symposium on Electrical Protective Equipment for Workers

Papers are invited for the Symposium on Electrical Protective Equipment for Workers, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld, in Florida. The symposium is sponsored by the ASTM International committee on electrical protective equipment for workers (F18) and will take place in conjunction with the October standards development meetings of the committee.

The symposium will provide a forum for the exchange of ideas on current research in the electrical industry, including tools, materials, and equipment used for protection from electrical hazards. One outcome will be the identification of opportunities for standards revision or the development of new standards.

Paper topics may include, but are not limited to:

Testing evaluations and research related to personal protective equipment used by workers with exposure to electrical hazards,

Worker personal equipment,

Insulating cover-up equipment,

Tools and equipment,

Mechanical apparatus,

Inspection and non-destructive test methods for aerial devices,

Arc flash and related topics, and more.

To participate in the symposium, interested parties should submit a 250 to 300-word abstract using the online Abstract Submittal Form no later than Feb. 14, 2020.

For technical information or questions, please contact the symposium co-chairs Stacy Klausing ([email protected]), Steve Mayfield ([email protected]), and Brian Shiels ([email protected]).

For more information, please visit http://www.astm.org/F18SymposiumCFPOct2020.