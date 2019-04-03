OMICRON to Host Transformer Workshop in Houston

Power transformers are the heart of a utility’s substation and one of its most expensive and important assets.

OMICRON’s Transformer Workshop is designed to provide you the essential information needed to understand and determine the condition of your transformer assets. Participants will learn transformer theory, diagnostic test methods and data analysis strategies. The unique format of this workshop will be taught next to an indoor substation so participants can see and learn about actual assets. Come hear presentations from more than 10 industry expert speakers.

Industry expert speakers will cover the following topics:

Transformer procurement and specifications, the do's and don'ts

Transformer factory inspections, a positive approach

Understanding bushings today and in the future

DGA and oil analysis as the first tool for condition assessment of a transformer

Sweep frequency response analysis (SFRA)

Moisture in transformers and dielectric frequency response (DFR)

High-voltage testing techniques

Analysis and interpretation of test results

Registration fee: $ 395.00

John McDonald, an IEEE Fellow and executive of GE, will provide the keynote address. John is also past president of IEEE PES and has more than 40 years of industry experience. John’s address is titled: “The Digitized Grid—A Time for Transformation.” Another presenter will be Gregory Anderson who will cover Transformer Procurement and Specifications. David Geibel of ABB will make a presentation on bushings, and Craig Stiegemeier of ABB will show how a robot (developed by ABB) redefines transformer field inspections. Tom Melle of Highvolt and Reinhausen will make a presentation on high-voltage testing techniques. Alan Ross of SD Myers will cover reliability of transformers, and Tom Prevost will present DGA and oil analysis as the first tool for condition assessment of transformers. Charles Sweetser of OMICRON will present Sweep Frequency Response Analysis (SFRA) and will also lead Day 2 of the workshop which includes an optional hands-on session.

Wayne Bishop from OMICRON says the Transformer Workshop is unique in that it “covers the entire life cycle of a transformer.” What’s more, the event is being held in the OMICRON Academy which includes an indoor substation. According to Bishop, this unique venue will allow attendees to actually see the assets such as transformers, bushings and LTCs being discussed. Dubbed “an engineer’s playground,” the OMICRON Academy substation will also be the venue of Day 2 of the seminar wherein attendees can participate in an optional hands-on session to actually use some of the test equipment solutions that OMICRON offers.

Bishop says theTransformer Workshop is so much more than PowerPoint presentations.

"You will be hearing from some of our industry’s best experts in transformer design, inspection, and maintenance," he says.

Seats are limited. For complete agenda and registration information visit www.omicronenergy.com/TDWH