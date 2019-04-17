New Reference Tool Can Help Improve Performance and Safety

Utilities and others in the electric power industry have a new tool to help them proactively reduce errors and performance gaps, the Human Performance Improvement (HPI) Pocket Guide, published by POWER Engineers Incorporated (POWER).

“Incorporating HPI techniques and training into our industry’s already strong safety culture will reduce human errors, increase system reliability and improve safety,” says John Kumm, Vice President, Field Services for POWER. “We designed this HPI Pocket Guide to help field service and design staff become more fluent in the HPI tools that prevent and mitigate error in common work situations. Our goal is to help our clients and our team work more safely, efficiently and effectively.”

The POWER HPI Pocket Guide is a compact, 60-page reference describing HPI philosophy and 23 of the most common error precursors such as Time Pressure or High Workload. It provides HPI tools that can be used immediately to reduce or mitigate potential errors.

As the name suggests, the guide is intended to fit in a shirt pocket and is printed on all-weather paper to encourage its use in any environment.

You can request a copy of the HPI Pocket Guide while supplies last on the POWER web site.