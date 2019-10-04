ICUEE Breaks Attendance Records for 2019 Event

Record numbers of utility and construction professionals converged on Louisville, Kentucky, for the 2019 International Construction & Utility Equipment Exposition (ICUEE) Oct. 1-3 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Registered attendance topped 19,000 from the United States, Canada and more than 65 other countries worldwide.

“We shattered our attendance record on Tuesday,” says John Rozum, ICUEE show director. “Our 70 registration kiosks were printing 25 badges per minute between 8 and 10 a.m., so we knew the temperature wasn’t the only thing running hot that day and breaking records.”

ICUEE 2019 included more than 1,000 exhibitors showcasing the latest products and solutions for the utility construction industry. Exhibitors covered a record 1.34 million square feet or more than 30 acres. Exhibits included the show’s signature hands-on equipment test drives and interactive product demonstrations.

“By all measures, this was an outstanding ICUEE with more to see and experience than ever before, and it was gratifying to see such positive energy among attendees and exhibitors,” says Rick Johnson, ICUEE 2019 show chair and CEO Emeritus of Charles Machine Works. “ICUEE is always such a tremendous opportunity to make lasting industry connections that help participants continue to grow and stay competitive.”

ICUEE 2019 featured a new equipment demonstration area, new and expanded education programs and new networking opportunities.

The show’s new UTV Test Track featured utility terrain vehicle displays and test-drive courses for hands-on evaluation of machine capabilities.

“Team Altec enjoyed spending time with show attendees celebrating 90 years of innovation and customer satisfaction at ICUEE 2019,” says Lee Styslinger III, CEO of Altec. “ICUEE always serves as a great opportunity to build and strengthen relationships with our customers.”

ICUEE has been known as the place to be for innovative equipment in the industry, and 2019 is no exception.

“This is our first year at ICUEE, and this is the place to be if you are focused on the utility construction industry,” says Amine Khimjee, vice president of sales and marketing at Fat Truck, a manufacturer of industrial off-road utility vehicles. “We have seven people working the booth and we have been busy throughout the show.”

The Next Generation of Utility Professionals

ICUEE also looked to attract the next generation of workers: A new Career Skills Event brought hundreds of high school students from throughout Kentucky and southern Indiana to the 2019 show to interact with exhibitors and learn about rewarding industry careers.

AEM, show owner and producer, partnered with Bridging America’s Gap on the event, which included hands-on learning stations, talks with industry professionals and tours of the show floor.

Expanded Educational and Networking Opportunities

New and expanded education offerings included more field classrooms on the show floor and new lunch-and-learn sessions. Desi Matel-Anderson, FEMA’s first chief innovation officer, returned to ICUEE in 2019 to lead three Disaster Simulation Labs.

A new Emerging Technologies Pavilion joined expanded Safety and Fleet Management exhibit pavilions on the indoor show floor. These pavilions helped group specific types of exhibitors to make it even easier to spot what’s new, making them a “can’t miss” feature at ICUEE.

The ICUEE 2019 show badge included access to the show’s first ever ICUEE Live! at Fourth Street Live! Concert in downtown Louisville's Fourth Street Live! dining and entertainment complex for a fun networking event that featured local music from The Crashers & Soul Circus. The closing Bourbon, Beer & Bites networking reception returned with complimentary tastings of the food and beverages of Louisville.

The next ICUEE will be September 28-30, 2021 returning to Louisville and the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Visit www.icuee.com for more information.