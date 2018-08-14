High Schools Honored for Their Commitment to Energy Efficiency

Four Pennsylvania high school districts have "moved to the head of the class" in the fifth annual energy efficiency competition sponsored by the Keystone Energy Education Fund (KEEF).

The schools displayed a commitment to energy efficiency, exceptional savings, creative low-cost programs or an exceptional need to remove barriers to energy savings. As winners of KEEF’s annual award, they will receive a no-cost district–wide portfolio assessment from Warren Energy Engineering. This “before the energy audit” assessment includes a current state report, identifies behavioral and operational best practices, and assists district decision-makers with specific next steps. Each awardee will receive prizes that help facilitate these upgrades to save their districts energy and money, which can help each district stretch their annual operations budgets.

The winners of the Moving to the Head of the Class competition are as follows:

First Place: Honesdale High School, Wayne Highlands School District

Second Place: Steckel Elementary, Whitehall-Coplay School District

Best School District: Corry Area School District

2018 Energy Challenge Winner: Reading School District

Once the benchmarking has been completed, these schools have the opportunity host VIP tours to showcase the commitment their students, teachers, and administration have made to energy efficiency. Invited guests will include legislators, representatives of electric utilities, and businesses involved in helping the schools complete program work, as well as local press.

KEEF will also extend this opportunity to save and learn beyond these four schools. This year, every K-12 school district in Pennsylvania is welcome to apply for a no-cost portfolio assessment provided by Warren Energy Engineering. For selected districts, collaborative and guided engagements will be conducted with decision-makers to identify appropriate options for assistance in becoming more energy efficient.

Over the course of the program, the past award winners, which are all K-12 schools in Pennsylvania, have saved more than 10,000,000 kWh and $1,300,000. For the first four years of the program, the awards were made possible by the support of the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation.