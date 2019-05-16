ESMO 2019: Experience Live Outdoor Demonstrations

At IEEE PES ESMO 2019 June 24-27 in Columbus, Ohio, attendees can not only discover new products at an indoor trade show but also observe new equipment in action during live outdoor demonstrations, making it a one-of-a-kind event.
The outdoor demonstration site, located at American Electric Power's Bixby Substation, features transmission and distribution lines; and substation facilities, including power transformers. This portion of the conference will feature work on transmission and distribution lines, substations and activities focused on construction techniques, safety demonstrations, operations activities, right-of-way management techniques and an equipment and heavy equipment display area.
Here is a list of the participating companies and their demonstrations. To join us at the event, register on the ESMO Web site and click here to learn more about the outdoor demonstrations.
Altec Industries: Demo of the Altec AH100B Transmission Aerial and the DT65E Transmission Digger Derrick
Buckingham Manufacturing: Wood Pole Climbing, Ox Block Rigging and Aerial Rescue
DMC Power: Demonstration of Swage Technology for Substation and Transmission Applications
Lindsey Manufacturing Co.: Emergency Transmission Tower Erection
MJ Electric: UAV Inspection and Pull Rope Installation
PLH Group, Inc.: Marsh Personnel Carrier
RECON Dynamics: Aerial Harness Training System - Safety Demonstration
Sunwa Technos America: The Fault Clear - Interchangeable Pole Mounted Recloser
The VON Corporation: Underground Cable Fault Location
TSE-International, Inc.: In Command System
Watson Drill Rigs: Foundation drill for processing drilled shaft excavations
Winola Industrial: Ladder Demonstration for Steel Poles
ABB: EMT Zerowaste Rapide SF6 gas analyzer / EMT Smartfill
Aerial Reach Associates: Inspection and Operation of Transmission-Class Aerial Equipment
Kinetrics: LineVue Overhead Lines Inspection Tool
Omicron Electronics USA: TETRANO Transformer Testing Demonstration
OSMOSE: Ground lead testing
Positron: Live Line Maintenance & Safety Assessment using Electric Field Measurement
