Community College Launches New Underground Training Program

Wytheville Community College (WCC) began its new Underground Power Training Program in late April. The program provides an opportunity for individuals to complete an eight-week training program, earn industry-related credentials and prepare for employment with utility companies that provide underground service.

Students will have an opportunity to learn in a hands-on setting with utility equipment. The class will cover topics including locating underground cables, splicing fiber optic cable, loading and unloading equipment, installing transformers and meter boxes and learning about industry safety.

“There is an increased demand for underground utility construction,” says Mike Morrison, WCC’s Underground Power Instructor, “especially with potential careers in telecommunications and electrical service. Companies are looking to recruit students from WCC’s Underground Power Training class because of the skill set they will acquire.”

Much of electrical service will be moved from overhead distribution lines to underground lines where they may be less prone to outages due to storms. Other companies are also moving overhead lines to underground to improve aesthetics.

Financial assistance may be available to help interested students pay for the Underground Power Training Program. For more information, contact Vicki Marrs at (276) 223-4717 or at [email protected].